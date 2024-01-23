Moto G54 5G: Rs. 3,000 Price Cut Makes it the Hottest Budget Phone Right Now

September of last year saw the Moto G54 5G launch in India, with a starting price of Rs. 15,999. The firm has now lowered the Moto G-series phone's pricing by up to Rs. 3,000. A 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with a dynamic refresh rate of 120 Hz is featured on the Moto G54 5G. Operating on a MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC, it has a maximum of 256GB of internal storage and up to 12GB of RAM. The Moto G54 5G is powered by a 6,000mAh battery and features a dual rear camera unit with a 50-megapixel primary sensor.

Price of the Moto G54 5G in India (updated)

The Moto G54 5G was introduced in September of last year, costing Rs. 15,999 for the base model with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage and Rs. 18,999 for the variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The Moto G54 5G phone is currently available for Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 15,999 for the 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB storage variants on Flipkart and Motorola's online shop.

Specifications of the Moto G54 5G

The dual SIM (nano) Moto G54 5G has a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display. It is powered by Android 13 with My UX 5.0 on top. It has up to 12GB of RAM and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC. Its dual back camera combination comprises an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 50-megapixel main sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). A 16-megapixel front camera is in charge of taking selfies and making video calls.

The Moto G54 5G has 256GB of built-in storage, which can be increased to 1TB using a microSD card. The Moto G54 5G phone sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication and is built with an IP52 water-repellent rating. It has a 6,000mAh battery that can be charged quickly with 33W TurboPower.

Overall, the Moto G54 5G is a mid-range smartphone that offers good value for money. It has a large display, a decent processor, and a long-lasting battery. The camera system is also suitable for its price range.