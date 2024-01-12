Motorola Razr 40 Ultra and Edge 40 Neo: Motorola's New Limited Edition Colour Takes Phones to a New Level

The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra and Edge 40 Neo smartphones are now available in India in a new colour option. The new Peach Fuzz colour choice arrives months after the device's introduction. The new colour is Pantone's Colour of the Year 2024. The Peach Fuzz colour option of the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra and Edge 40 Neo will go on sale in the country on 12 January. The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra has a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, while the Motorola Edge 40 Neo uses a MediaTek Dimensity 7030 SoC.

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra and Edge 40 Neo pricing in India

The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Peach Fuzz colour option will be available in India at a special limited-time price of Rs. 69,999 from Amazon, the company website, and prominent retail locations. The flip-style foldable phone also comes in Infinite Black, Viva Magenta, and Glacier Blue.

Motorola Edge 40 Neo, on the other hand, will be available through Flipkart and the Motorola India website for Rs. 22,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model costs Rs. 24,999. The new colour choice will sit alongside the Black Beauty, Caneel Bay, and Soothing Sea varieties offered in India since the phone's introduction in September last year.

Motorola's relationship with Pantone continues with the release of these smartphones in Pantone's Colour of the Year 2024 option.

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra and Edge 40 Neo: Specifications

The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra and the Motorola Edge 40 Neo run Android 13. The former has a 6.9-inch full-HD+ foldable pOLED display with a refresh rate of 165Hz. It features a 3.6-inch (1,056x1,066 pixels) pOLED outer panel with a refresh rate of 144Hz. Meanwhile, the Motorola Edge 40 Neo features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixel) poLED curved display with a refresh rate of 144Hz.

The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra has a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, whereas the Edge 40 Neo has a MediaTek Dimensity 7030 SoC. Both smartphones include dual back cameras. The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra features a 3,800mAh battery with 30W wired fast charging and 5W wireless charging. On the other hand, the Motorola Edge 40 Neo sports a 5,000mAh battery and 68W wired fast charging capabilities.