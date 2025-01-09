What is Jio and Oneplus doing to provide First 5.5G device in India?

OnePlus, in partnership with Reliance Jio has launched the first 5.5G devices in the India while OnePlus 13 Series was the highlight of the event. Onplus flagship smartphones, the OnePlus 13 and the OnePlus 13R, offer advanced AI capabilities to provide an intelligent user experience. The launch was announced by James Paterson, Senior Global PR Manager at OnePlus, during a livestreaming event.

Creating 5.5G in India

The connection is established with the help of a partnership with Jio and the smartphone set that was launched with the OnePlus 13 Series is the first 5.5G technology-enabled smartphone in India.

This cutting-edge connectivity lets devices link to up to three network cells, no matter whether these are on different towers, to enhance speed and performance. "With this, you can find out cricket scores faster than ever," Paterson remarked.

What is Project Starlight?

OnePlus initiated Project Starlight in December 2024 to deliver 5.5G technology in India via the OnePlus 13 Series. The initiative promises a 380% improvement in average speeds.

Demonstrating 5.5G Speeds

At the event, the potential of 5.5G was demonstrated by comparing the download speed of the Non-3CC Jio Network at 277.78 Mbps with the speed of 1,014.86 Mbps attained using 5.5G (3CC) on Jio’s network. Jio claims that true 5G users are already getting speeds of up to 1 Gbps and this is supported by a 5G standalone architecture.

Enhanced Connectivity and Stability

OnePlus also focused on how the company is guaranteeing the stability of the network, even in problematic situations like underground parking lots, elevators, and crowded cricket stadiums. From the internal tests done, there was a significant improvement in stability compared to competitors; for instance, the stability of WhatsApp call was improved by 75% when compared to Pro Max devices and 66% when compared to flagship Ultra models.

How does 5.5G Technology come into work?

5.5G is next step to 5G network with faster speed, lower latency, and higher reliability that is based on the 3GPP Release 18 standard and later. Further, Huawei has also showcased the peak downlink rates of 10Gbps and uplink rates of 1Gbps while Nokia focuses on improving the network coverage, particularly the uplink.

Global 5.5G Trials.

Operators around the globe have started a 5.5G trail. In January 2024, Zain Kuwait touched 10 Gbps, in June 2024, Vivacom in Bulgaria went over 10 Gbps, and by August 2024, Ooredoo had hit speeds over 4.6 Gbps in Oman. But in India, the partner for 4G and 5G equipment deployment is Bharti Airtel and Nokia.

AI Features in the OnePlus 13 Series.

The OnePlus 13 Series has some rather practical AI features that include Intelligent Search which allows the user to look for files using natural language and AI-enabled photography features like Reflection Eraser. These enhancements aim at making the user’s life easier and giving them a more convenient and easy-to-use product.