New Mobile Launch 2024 in India: February Smartphones Offer Features to Simplify Your Life

Three to four big smartphone debuts occurred in the first month of 2024, often known as January 2024. These include the Samsung Galaxy S24 Series, OnePlus 12 and 12R, Redmi Note 13 Series, and Realme 12 Pro Series. February 2024 is a hot month for launches from brands such as iqoo, Honour, and Nothing. The majority of these devices are mid-range. The Realme 12 Pro Series will also be on sale in February 2024. Smartphones released in India in February 2024 include the iQOO Neo 9 Pro, Nothing Phone 2a, Honour X9b, and others. Let us have a look at what the month of February holds for us. Here are all the New Mobile Launch 2024 in India.

iQOO Neo 9 Pro 5G

iQOO Neo 9 Pro 5G will be released in India on 22 February 2024. This smartphone is supposed to be a rebranding of the Neo 9 gadget, which debuted in China earlier. iQOO Neo 9 Pro 5G has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, 12GB RAM, and 256GB storage. In India, the Neo 7 Pro costs Rs. 34,999; therefore, the Neo 9 Pro may be priced slightly higher, between 35 and 40,000 INR. It is uncertain which variations will be introduced at this time.

The iQOO Neo 9 Pro is a New Mobile Launch 2024 in India, which features a 6.78-inch 1.5K OLED panel with a 144Hz refresh rate. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset supports LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. The camera will have a 50MP primary Sony IMX920 sensor and an 8MP ultrawide sensor on the rear. A 5160mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging will be installed under the hood.

Most features are comparable to the OnePlus 12R, which debuted in India a few days ago. The budget is projected to be equal.

Honor X9b

After releasing the Honor 90 last year, HTech is preparing to launch the Honor X9b in India. Madhav Sheth recently hinted at the Honor X9b launch date and challenged people to anticipate it. Reliable tipster Paras Guglani shared a billboard stating that Honor would debut its new phone on the 8th or 9th of February, which was eventually revealed to be 15 February. He also said that Honor Choice Buds will be released alongside the X9b, with both potentially costing Rs. 35,000. Without buds or discount offers, the Honor 90 smartphone will cost between Rs.25,000 and Rs.30,000—launch Date: 15 February 2024.

Regarding specifications, the Honor X9b was released globally last year; thus, we already know its characteristics. The Honor X9b will launch in India with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 CPU, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. The camera will feature a 108MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor in the rear. The front will include a 16MP selfie camera, while the back will house a large 5800mAh battery with 35W wired fast charging capacity.

Realme Note 50

Realme's Note Series will launch in February 2024. It was previously released in the Philippines and has a design identical to the Realme C53. In the Philippines, the Realme C53 smartphone costs 3599 Philippine pesos (INR 5400). In India, the Realme Note 50 smartphone would be priced similarly and is a New Mobile Launch 2024 in India.

The Realme Note 50 has a 6.74-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. It has a Unisoc T612 chipset, Mali G57 MP1 GPU, 4GB RAM, and 64GB storage. The Realme Note 50 smartphone includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 5000mAh battery, and a 5MP front camera. A 13MP primary camera and a black and white sensor with LED flash will be on the back.

Nothing Phone 2a

Nothing Phone 2a has been rumoured for a long time, but on New Year's Day, Carl Pei teased Nothing 2a, stating that the smartphone will be released in India soon. According to rumours, Nothing 2a will go global during MWC 2024.

Regarding specifications, the Nothing 2a will include a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 CPU, 8+128GB of storage, and more. The handset will consist of a twin camera configuration on the back and a glyph interface design around the four corners of the camera module.

Infinix Hot 40i

The Infinix Hot 40i will likely arrive in India during the first half of February 2024. The smartphone will be sold on Flipkart and come in two models: GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB. The global version is available in a few locations, and the pricing of the Infinix Hot 40i is projected to range between 15 to 20,000 INR. The Infinix Hot 40i comes in four colours: Palm Blue, Starlit Black, Starfall Green, and Horizon Gold.

The Infinix Hot 40i will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 CPU and run Android 13 out of the box. The display will be a 6.56-inch HD+ 90Hz panel with 480 nits of brightness. The camera system will include a 50MP primary sensor, an AI-based lens in the back, and a 32MP sensor in front. A 5000mAh battery with 18W wired fast charging will be installed under the hood.

Lava Yuva 3

Lava introduced its affordable smartphone, the Lava Yuva 3, in India (2 February 2024). Lava Yuva 3 comes in two storage configurations: 4GB/64GB and 4GB/128GB, with a starting price of Rs. 6799. Yuva 3 comes in three colours: Eclipse Black, Cosmic Lavender, and Galaxy White.

The Lava Yuva 3 is powered by a Unisoc T606 octa-core CPU, 4GB RAM, and up to 128GB storage. The Lava Yuva 3 smartphone features a 6.5-inch HD+ punch-hole display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and comes pre-installed with Android 13. Under the hood is a 5000mAh battery with 18W wired charging, and at the back is a triple-lens arrangement with a 13MP primary sensor.

Realme 12 Pro series

The Realme 12 Pro series was unveiled in India on 29 January. However, the phones will go on sale in the first week of February. The Realme 12 Pro Series features two smartphones: the Realme 12 Pro and the Realme 12 Pro+ 5G. The devices include a 5000mAh battery and 67W wired fast charging. The Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset will power the Realme 12 Pro, while the Realme 12 Pro+ will use the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset.

Conclusion

