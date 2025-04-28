Amazon great summer sale 2025: Huge discounts, early deals, and must know shopping tips

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is finally here and will start from May 1 at 12 noon with a host of discounts on smartphones, TVs, laptops, and other electronic devices. This year’s Summer Sale will be one of the best deals ever, said Amazon India, which has confirmed that the sale will be a must watch event for all tech lovers and bargain hunters.

Amazon sale early access for prime members

The Amazon Great Summer Sale is one of the standout features of the 12 hour early access for Prime members. However, Prime subscribers can start shopping from midnight itself, while the sale goes live for everyone at noon on May 1, giving them a head start on all the hottest deals before stocks run out.

Huge discounts on smartphones and accessories during the Amazon great summer sale 2025

As for the Great Summer Sale, Amazon has teased that customers can expect up to 40% off on mobile phones and accessories. The most popular smartphones expected to be on offer are:

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

iPhone 15

iQOO Neo 10R

OnePlus 13R

OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite

OnePlus Nord 4

Galaxy M35 5G

iQOO Z10x

For anyone wanting to upgrade the device or purchase new accessories at a fraction of the normal price, this is the perfect chance.

Amazon sale: Laptops, TVs, and home appliances

But the Amazon Summer Sale is not only about smartphones. Top brands like HP, Lenovo and Asus will offer laptops at discounted prices. The discounts are expected to be as high as 60-65 per cent and models like Xiaomi Smart TV A Pro 4K (43-inch) will be available for as low as Rs.23,999. It will also be a good time to upgrade your home as other home appliances such as refrigerators and air conditioners will also be featured.

Extra savings with bank offers and gift cards during Amazon sale

The Amazon Sale offers additional savings to the shoppers:

Credit card and EMI transactions are also available to HDFC Bank customers with a 10% instant discount.

Cashback of 5% is given to Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card holders.

Amazon Gift Cards give you an extra 10% off when using them to purchase.

Such purchases will also be affordable due to exchange deals and no cost EMI plans.

Apart from major electronics, the Great Summer Sale will bring discounts on TWS earbuds, smartwatches and a host of other accessories. Amazon is likely to release the full list of offers soon, so it’s worth getting your wishlist ready and checking which of the deals go live.

Tips for shoppers during the Amazon great summer sale 2025

The best deals will be available to Prime members who log in early before they sell out.

Smartphones and TVs are items you should compare prices on and check for bundled offers.

Maximise your savings using eligible bank cards and gift cards.

Be alert for flash deals and limited time offers during the duration of the sale.

With great discounts available on the latest smartphones to essential home appliances, the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 promises to be one of the biggest shopping events of the year. It doesn’t matter whether it’s a tech upgrade or an end of summer bargain that you’re in search of, Amazon Summer Sale deals are the perfect time to store smart and save large. More updates will be revealed by Amazon as they announce the rest of the offers over the next few days!

FAQ’s

What is Amazon's biggest sale event called?

Amazon Prime Day is the retail giant's biggest sale of the year. The annual event typically falls in the summer, bringing Prime members exclusive discounts across all categories for 48 hours.

Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.