Android 16 Beta 2 Rolls Out: What’s New

Android 16 will be released perhaps in May or June, with platform stability due by March 2025. Atleast it's expected! The Android 16 beta 2 also includes new privacy enhancements. In the second quarter of 2025, the firm expects releasing the stable version of Android 16 to Google Pixel smartphones that qualify. The most expected new feature is the hybrid auto-exposure system. You would want to know what it means. It blends automatic and manual control to assist camera enthusiasts in taking improved photographs. The update also introduces a few changes, such as camera enhancements, improved accessibility features, privacy enhancements, and the addition of Extra Dim mode to reduce eye strain. There is also a new Google Wallet shortcut for easier payment access expected. There may also be some bug fixes to enhance performance. Android 16 Beta 2 already contains a February 5, 2025, security update and an April 1, 2025, Google Play system update.

Advertisment

Android 16 Beta 2 Is Here With Hybrid Auto-Exposure and Better Color Adjustments

Developers will have access to a new hybrid auto-exposure mode after switching to Android 16 Beta 2, which allows them to control both exposure duration and ISO in addition to auto-exposure settings.

Professional users of Android handsets should benefit from these modifications, which are a part of the Camera2 API.

COLOR_CORRECTION_MODE_CCT on Android 16 will also enable "precise adjustments of white balance based on the correlated colour temperature" for professional video recording apps.

Up until now, CONTROL_AWB_MODE, which provided a few presets like Incandescent, Cloudy, and Twilight, was used to regulate the white balance settings.

According to Google, two new intent actions have been added to Android 16 that will allow apps to ask for a motion photo to be taken.

Support for UltraHDR images encoded in the High Efficiency Image Format (HEIC) file format will be available on Android 16 smartphones, and Google claims to be working on implementing the same feature for AV1 Image File Format (AVIF) images.

Android 16 Camera Features

Advertisment

Android 16 offers exciting camera improvements that will simplify and enhance photography.

With the new Hybrid Auto Exposure function, you can manually change exposure duration and ISO while the phone takes care of the rest.

Whether you prefer a warm or cool impact, you can also adjust the color temperature and tint to create the ideal look for your pictures.

Clearer, more colorful shots are now possible thanks to the update's support for Ultra HDR images in HEIC format.

Additionally, Google is trying to support AVIF for future improvements in quality.

Additionally, taking motion pictures has gotten easier, making it possible to capture moving objects without losing a second.

What to expect from Android 16 Beta 2?

Android 16 offers a number of helpful enhancements. It will make your phone safer, more entertaining, and easier to use. The Android 16 update comes with comprehensive controls for fitness and health data and enhanced defense against specific assaults, it provides improved privacy. Using your phone in low light is made easier with the new Extra Dim Mode, which allows your screen to go darker than usual. Double-clicking the power button now allows you to easily access Google Wallet. You can now select your chosen measuring system, such as Celsius or Fahrenheit, thanks to the update. New visual effects including Sepia and Hue Saturation are available for creative users and gamers. For more fluid viewing, streaming apps can now adapt the video quality according to your phone's capabilities.