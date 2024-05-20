Ant Cloud Launches Hybrid Cloud Gaming in India: Gaming Alert

Delhi, 16 May 2024, marked the introduction of Ant Cloud, an innovative PC and cloud gaming service in India. Now, users can use any device anytime to play any AAA game. But Ant Cloud isn't just for gaming; with its PC Mode, users can effortlessly handle productivity tasks by accessing a fully functional Windows gaming PC on the cloud. This innovative subscription service operates on a pay-as-you-go model, providing flexibility and affordability for many users. Ant Cloud's versatility makes it an attractive solution for gamers seeking high-performance gaming experiences and professionals needing robust computing capabilities for their work. Ant Cloud is an innovative subscription service with a pay-as-you-go concept. It is an Indian startup. With monthly costs as low as INR 599, the service is poised to revolutionise how people interact with PC games and activities.

Advertisment

Ant Cloud guarantees a smooth and excellent computing and gaming experience

Users can wave goodbye to restrictions on the hardware required to complete activities or play their favourite games when they use Ant Cloud. Whether a user is using an outdated PC, tablet, or smartphone, Ant Cloud guarantees a smooth and excellent computing and gaming experience. Additionally, some Samsung Smart TVs have it available.

Ant Cloud's dedication to affordability and flexibility is one of its main selling points. The pay-as-you-go concept does away with the requirement for large upfront expenditures and allows users to access the service within their means. The subscription options have been thoughtfully designed to accommodate a wide range of users, guaranteeing that this innovative technology is accessible to everybody.

Advertisment

Ant Cloud's Cloud Gaming Service has several essential characteristics.

* Easy access to AAA video games on any compatible device

* The capacity to use work and editing activities with productivity tools

Advertisment

* Plans begin at INR 599, making it a cost-effective choice for all customers.

* Enrol in a Pay-As-You-Go Plan

* Having access to a vast and varied gaming collection with a wide range of games and genres

Advertisment

* Having the use of a specialised, powerful gaming computer.

Himanshu Jain, CEO of Ant Cloud, told PCQuest exclusively, "Ant Cloud represents a leap forward in gaming and PC services. We are enabling consumers to fully enjoy PC gaming and usage by offering an adaptable and accessible platform, free from the limitations of location or hardware capabilities."

Affordable Gaming options for excelling Gamers

The introduction of Ant Cloud is a significant turning point for those who enjoy gaming and for people and companies looking for affordable and effective PC usage options. Ant Cloud claims its user-friendly UI and strong infrastructure will provide users with the best possible PC and gaming experiences. With Ant Cloud, customers can play AAA games and complete productivity tasks on any device anytime, thanks to India's cutting-edge cloud gaming and PC service. With pay-as-you-go options and monthly subscription plans beginning at INR 599, Ant Cloud is committed to giving everyone affordable, excellent PC gaming experiences.