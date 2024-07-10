Apple Delays AI Features: Pushes Back Features for iPhones to 2025

The much-awaited introduction of the iPhone 16 series is predicted to occur in September, along with the basic version of iOS 18. This yearly update will include many new features and enhancements, improving iPhone users' experience. Some of the most sophisticated capabilities, particularly those connected to Apple Intelligence, won't be accessible right away, Bloomberg claims. To use these cutting-edge features, eligible iPhones must wait until sometime in Q2 2024 (between April and June).

Advertisment







Apple can ensure the new Apple Intelligence capabilities are optimised and prepared for general release.

With a gradual deployment, Apple can ensure the new Apple Intelligence capabilities are optimised and prepared for general release, which should result in a more robust and sophisticated user experience when they do. Known as Apple Intelligence, the AI capabilities that Apple included in the iOS 18 version were first shown off at WWDC 2024. According to a Bloomberg article, while iOS 18 will be distributed in September along with the release of the iPhone 16 series, eligible iPhones will receive Apple Intelligence capabilities in the second quarter of 2024.

Advertisment







Users will receive these features when iOS 18.4 is released, probably in the first half of 2025.

According to the source, not all new AI functions, such as on-device image production, will be included in the first few stable iterations of iOS 18. Users will receive these features when iOS 18.4 is released, probably in the first half of 2025. Apple has released two developer betas of iOS 18 thus far, but none include Apple Intelligence. Apple Intelligence will begin beta testing this autumn, and the brand has previously stated that some functionalities would only be accessible in the first part of the following year. In the following weeks, the company is also anticipated to release the first public beta of iOS 18, which is expected to be more stable and compatible with over 20 iPhone models.

Advertisment

While some Apple Intelligence capabilities rely on on-device processing, others use Apple Private Cloud. This cloud computing solution is claimed to be more private and secure than traditional AI solutions.

Advertisment

Apple suggests a gradual rollout strategy and intends to offer its new AI features one at a time.

This implies that customers should anticipate the introduction of the more sophisticated flagship AI functionalities after the release of the essential AI elements. Apple can optimise every feature's performance and user experience through this approach. According to rumours, Apple will release the new AI features individually. This implies that basic features will probably be released initially, followed by the flagship AI features.







Advertisment

Apple intelligence is going to be found in more than just iPhones.

IPads and Macs with Apple Silicon M series CPUs can also be used. These gadgets will have AI capabilities by late 2024 or early 2025. This phased rollout throughout Apple's ecosystem guarantees that every device maximises the new AI capabilities, further enhancing the seamless and potent integration of Apple's software and hardware. In addition to iPhones, Apple Intelligence is compatible with iPads and Macs running the Apple Silicon M series CPUs; these devices should receive AI functionality by the end of 2024 or the beginning of 2025.