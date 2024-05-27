Apple Emojis Teased for Upcoming iOS 18

Emojis and Apple go hand in hand, and as the number of users increases each year, so does the need for these. Apple follows a predetermined process to release new emojis, and it depends on the Unicode Consortium to initiate the process of initially making the next emojis available for beta testing before approving a chosen handful for a public release.

Advertisment

What, then, can iPhone users anticipate from Apple, and which emojis might soon find their way onto their keyboards?

First, the "Shaking Face" emoji, which represents shock or disbelief, is perfect for reacting to surprising news. The long-awaited "Pink Heart" and "Light Blue Heart" emojis will add new colours to express love, calmness, and trust. The "Rightward" and "Leftward Pushing Hand" emojis can indicate direction or the act of pushing something away. Animal lovers will appreciate the additions of the "Moose," "Donkey," and "Goose" emojis, expanding the wildlife representations available. These new emojis will enhance communication, offering more specific and expressive symbols to capture emotions and nuances in conversations.

Can iPhone users anticipate from Apple, and which emojis might soon find their way onto their keyboards? Here are the seven new emojis that Apple intends to release very soon for iPhone users.

Advertisment

Seven Brand-New Emojis for iPhone

Face with under-eye bags A tree without leaves Root Vegetable Harp Shovel Splatter Fingerprint

Get ready to express exhaustion with a whole new level of realism! The world of emojis is about to welcome a new face with under-eye bags, perfectly capturing those moments when you're running on fumes. This exciting addition and other unusual emoji possibilities will surely bring a touch of humour and relatability to your iPhone conversations. While the official thumbs-up from the Unicode Consortium is still pending, Apple is gearing up to create the emoji artwork. Anticipate these fresh icons to hit your iPhone screens sometime next year, potentially alongside the iOS 18.4 update. So, rest those weary eyes and prepare to express yourself in a whole new way!