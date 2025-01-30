Aptech Launches Creval: AI That Reviews Artwork Instantly

Aptech Limited has introduced Creval, an AI tool that reviews, scores, and suggests improvements for visual art. It works with animation, 3D, graphic design, and photography.

Creval runs on Amazon Bedrock, which keeps user data private. Artists get instant feedback without waiting for a teacher or expert.

What Creval Does

Looks at Artwork Carefully – It analyzes different elements and gives a clear score.

Gives Helpful Tips – The feedback explains what works and what can be better.

Creates a Report – Artists get a downloadable summary with key points.

Protects Data – Work is processed securely and never shared.

Open to Everyone – Students, professionals, and hobbyists can use it anytime.

How to Use Creval

Log in to the website.

Enter details about your artwork.

Buy credits for reviews.

Upload the file for evaluation.

Get a report with a score and feedback.

The process is quick and simple. Artists can improve their skills faster.

Sandip Weling, Aptech Limited: "Creval makes it easier for artists to get feedback fast. It helps them learn and improve anytime."

Kanishka Agiwal, AWS India: "AI is helping professionals work smarter. Creval gives valuable reviews while keeping user data private."

Now Available for Everyone

Creval is ready for students, professionals, and studios. It helps anyone who wants to get better at art.

Try it today at Creval’s official page.