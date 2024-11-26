ASUS ExpertBook AI Laptops Hit India

ASUS has set the bar higher with its ExpertBook P5, B5, and B3 laptops, now available in India. These machines aren't just computers—they're productivity powerhouses designed for students, professionals, and enterprises ready to step into the AI-driven future.

Built on the latest Intel® Core™ Ultra processors, this lineup features intelligent tools, secure systems, and rugged designs, ideal for demanding users.

ExpertBook P5: Built for Leaders, Powered by AI

Think of the ExpertBook P5 as the boss of the room. It's fast, smart, and ready for anything.

AI Brains on Board: With Intel’s Lunar-Lake Core™ Ultra processors, the P5 runs circles around complex tasks. Its triple-engine AI architecture handles multitasking like a champ, processing up to 47 TOPS. Imagine breezing through workloads that used to make your PC break a sweat.

Productivity Hacks Included: Meet AI ExpertMeet, your new meeting sidekick. It transcribes conversations, summarizes key points, and even translates across languages—all without needing the internet. Then there’s ExpertPanel, which automatically fine-tunes your system for maximum efficiency.

Built for the Long Haul: From a lightweight chassis to a 63Wh battery with USB-C charging, this laptop is perfect for work-anywhere warriors. It even charges from power banks or airline USB ports. No more lugging extra chargers!

Next-Level Security: It’s got all the bells and whistles—secure BIOS, fingerprint login, and a physical webcam shutter. Let someone else worry about cyber threats.

ExpertBook B5 and B3: Your Go-To Sidekicks

If the P5 is the CEO, the B5 and B3 are the dependable project managers. They’re flexible, customizable, and just as driven.

Hardware That Works as Hard as You Do: Need more RAM? No problem. These models support up to 64GB DDR5 and dual NVMe SSDs for lightning-fast storage. Choose a touchscreen, a stylus, or a 120Hz display—whatever makes your day smoother.

No-Fuss Durability: The B5's magnesium-aluminum body and the B3’s reinforced aluminum top are ready for the rough-and-tumble of real life. Whether it’s a bumpy commute or a drop on a busy day, these laptops won’t quit on you.

AI Tools on Demand: Features like AI ExpertMeet will soon join the B-series lineup. That means smarter meetings and smoother workflows, just like the P5.

Why This Matters

Let’s face it—AI is the future. ASUS is making sure businesses and individuals alike don’t get left in the dust. These laptops are about more than just specs; they’re about changing how we work, learn, and connect.

Dinesh Sharma, VP at ASUS India, put it best: "AI isn't just a trend; it's a game-changer. The ExpertBook series gives users the tools to stay ahead, combining power, security, and ease of use in one package."

Ready to Work, Wherever You Are

These laptops aren’t just tough—they’re tested to military-grade standards. Hinges? Checked 50,000 times. Drop resistance? Yep, it’s built to take a hit. They’re designed to keep up with your pace, no matter how chaotic your schedule gets.

And if you’re working remotely? Features like Wi-Fi 6E, biometric logins, and long battery life have you covered.

Pricing and Availability

The ExpertBook P5, B5, and B3 laptops are now available across India.