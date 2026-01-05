ASUS ROG just turned gaming screens into glasses and it’s wild

Gaming hardware keeps chasing bigger, faster, and brighter displays. ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) now wants to make those displays disappear altogether. At CES 2026 in Las Vegas, the company unveiled the ROG XREAL R1, AR gaming glasses that project a giant virtual screen while weighing less than most smartphones. Billed as the world’s first 240Hz micro-OLED Full HD gaming glasses, the ROG XREAL R1 is designed for gamers who want high refresh rates, low latency, and portability without sacrificing visual quality. ASUS developed the device in partnership with XREAL, a known player in consumer AR hardware.

This feels like a 171-inch gaming screen without owning one

At the heart of the ROG XREAL R1 is a Sony 0.55-inch micro-OLED display delivering a resolution of 1920 × 1080 per eye. The glasses support a 240Hz refresh rate and motion-to-photon latency as low as 2–3 milliseconds, targeting smooth visuals even in fast-paced competitive titles. ROG says the glasses project a virtual 171-inch screen at a viewing distance of four meters, with a 57-degree field of view that covers 95 percent of the focused viewing area. These figures place the R1 closer to high-end gaming monitors than most previous AR headsets.

One pair of glasses that works with PCs, consoles, and handhelds

Compatibility is handled through the ROG Control Dock, which includes DisplayPort 1.4 and two HDMI 2.0 inputs. This setup allows gamers to switch between a PC and a console with minimal effort. Handheld players are also in focus. The ROG XREAL R1 connects directly to the ROG Ally using a single USB-C cable. ASUS says this delivers a plug-and-play experience with no setup required, while still allowing full access to the Ally’s touchscreen controls. A built-in X1 spatial co-processing chip lets users adjust screen size and position instantly.

Pin your game to the real world or let it follow you

The glasses support native 3 Degrees of Freedom (3DoF) tracking, with 6DoF support available. Using Anchor mode, players can fix the virtual display in a specific physical location. Follow mode keeps the screen centered on the user’s view, making it easier to game while moving. This approach is meant to give users flexibility, whether they want a stable screen at a desk or a floating display while traveling.

These lenses darken themselves when the action heats up

The ROG XREAL R1 uses electrochromic lens technology that automatically adjusts transparency based on lighting conditions. When enabled, the lenses become clearer when the user looks away from the virtual screen and darken when focus returns to the display. There are also three manual dimming levels, allowing users to adapt the glasses for bright daylight, indoor lighting, or darker environments.

Bose-powered audio designed to make footsteps matter

Audio is handled by Sound by Bose technology, delivering spatial sound without the need for separate headphones. ASUS says the system is tuned to highlight directional audio cues, helping players pick up subtle details such as footsteps, movement, and distant effects during gameplay.

When you can actually buy the ROG XREAL R1

ASUS confirmed that the ROG XREAL R1 is expected to ship globally in the first half of 2026. Pricing and India availability will be announced later. The glasses are currently on display at the ASUS ROG booth at The Venetian and at XREAL locations during CES 2026.

Why ASUS ROG might be serious about replacing gaming monitors

With a 240Hz refresh rate, ultra-low latency, broad device compatibility, and adaptive optics, the ROG XREAL R1 suggests that AR gaming displays are moving beyond experiments. If real-world performance matches the specifications, wearable screens could become a practical option for gamers who want large visuals without bulky setups.

For ASUS ROG, the message is clear: the next gaming display might not sit on your desk. It might sit on your face.

