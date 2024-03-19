Axtria's Hyderabad Expansion: Fostering Innovation and Talent

Axtria Inc. achieves a significant milestone with the opening of its ninth Global Innovation and Capability Centre in Hyderabad, India. This expansion not only enlarges Axtria's presence but also prompts discussions regarding the potential empowerment of India's tech talents.

Situated in the vibrant heart of DLF Cyber City, Gachibowli, the new centre spans an impressive 76,000 square feet, solidifying its position as Axtria's largest office in India. This expansion underscores Axtria's commitment to fostering innovation while prioritizing sustainability, with the facility proudly holding the esteemed LEED Platinum certification by the USGBC, symbolizing its dedication to environmentally conscious workplace design.

“With the inauguration of our new office in Hyderabad, we are further solidifying our commitment to our country and its exceptional talent pool,” said Jaswinder Chadha, Axtria’s President and CEO. “This expansion reinforces our relentless pursuit of growth and innovation as we strive to better serve our clients and drive positive impact in the life sciences industry.”

Axtria's expansion not only promises job opportunities but also reflects its commitment to fostering a vibrant workplace culture. The company's consistent recognition as a Great Place to Work for six consecutive years in India and four consecutive years in the United States underscores its employee-centric philosophy.

“Our talent in data science is contributing to a global mission through innovation,” said Axtria’s Manish Mittal, Head of Global Delivery at Axtria and India Country Head. “Axtria’s workforce, including engineers, data scientists, product managers, and domain experts, is engaged in product innovation and developing enterprise-grade data-driven platform-based solutions. In the past few years, Hyderabad has emerged as a potential tech sector backed by economic and infrastructural transformation, and we are happy to open doors of opportunities to the tech community residing in the city.”

With its latest expansion in Hyderabad, Axtria positions itself at the forefront of leveraging India's dynamic workforce, offering open opportunities for those eager to contribute to cutting-edge innovations in the life sciences industry.