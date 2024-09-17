Belkin's Auto-Tracking Stand Pro for Content Creators

Belkin has launched its Auto-Tracking Stand Pro in India for the first time. The stand, priced at Rs 24,999, is aimed at revolutionizing the content creation process for live streamers, vloggers, and smartphone filmmakers. The product stands out as the world’s first Apple-certified Works with DockKit accessory, offering a seamless video experience for creators who rely on iPhones.

Cutting-Edge Features for Dynamic Video Creation

At the heart of the Auto-Tracking Stand Pro is its innovative subject-tracking technology, enabling creators to capture dynamic shots effortlessly. With 360-degree pan and 90-degree tilt functionality, the stand ensures subjects remain in frame as they move about their space. The setup is designed for convenience—just snap an iPhone 12 or newer model onto the MagSafe stand, pair via NFC, and start recording.

Belkin’s solution eliminates the need for third-party apps, providing instant compatibility with widely-used platforms like FaceTime, TikTok, and Instagram. The built-in MagSafe charging adds further appeal, providing fast wireless charging up to 15W.

A Game Changer for Content Creators

Kartik Bakshi, Regional Sales Director for SAARC and Indo-China at Belkin, expressed his excitement during the product launch, highlighting India’s rapidly expanding consumer tech market. "We’re thrilled to present a tool that elevates how creators interact with video content, offering greater freedom and creativity," said Bakshi.

With its long-lasting rechargeable battery and single-button activation, the Auto-Tracking Stand Pro is more than just a gadget; it’s a productivity tool designed to adapt to fast-paced, content-driven lifestyles.

Sustainability at its Core

Belkin’s commitment to environmental responsibility is also a key feature of this product. The Auto-Tracking Stand Pro is made from at least 75% PCR (post-consumer recycled) materials and comes in plastic-free packaging. This aligns with the brand’s efforts to incorporate more sustainable practices in their product designs.

Award-Winning Innovation

Already recognized as a top-tier product, the stand has garnered global accolades, including the Best of CES 2024 award and Innovation by Design 2024 from Fast Company.

More to Come from Belkin

Belkin plans to showcase over 70 of its best-selling products during the launch event, reaffirming its commitment to providing quality technology solutions across various sectors.

For those in the content creation space, the Auto-Tracking Stand Pro is now available for purchase through Apple stores, authorized resellers, and major e-commerce platforms like Flipkart and Amazon.