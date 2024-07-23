BenQ Unveils Google EDLA Certified RE04 Series with Enhanced Collaboration Features

BenQ India has launched its next-generation interactive flat panel (IFP), the BenQ Board RE04 Series. This advanced IFP series is officially certified under the Google Enterprise Devices Licensing Agreement (EDLA), making it one of the first fully integrated boards with Google Mobile Services (GMS) in India. The RE04 series aims to transform collaborative spaces in both educational and corporate settings with its sophisticated features and seamless Google integration.

Cutting-Edge Technology and Integration

The Google-certified BenQ Board RE04 series, available in 65", 75", and 86" models, combines advanced touch technology with 4K UHD resolution, delivering an immersive and interactive experience. The EDLA certification allows the new BenQ IFPs to integrate Google services such as Google Drive, Maps, Meet, and YouTube. Additionally, Google Workspace apps like Docs, Sheets, and Slides can be installed directly from Google Play, enhancing productivity and collaboration.

Rajeev Singh, Managing Director at BenQ India and South Asia, emphasized the impact of this integration: "The Google EDLA Certified BenQ Board RE04 Series represents our commitment to innovation in the education and corporate sectors. By integrating Google Mobile Services into our interactive flat panels, we're not just launching a product; we're providing a tool that will enhance learning experiences and foster creativity in classrooms and boardrooms across India. Furthermore, with two models of the RE04 series being manufactured in India, we're proud to contribute to the 'Make in India' initiative, combining global technology with local production."

Local Manufacturing and 'Make in India' Initiative

Aligned with the 'Make in India' initiative, two models of the RE04 series, the RE04 and RE04N, are being manufactured locally. This initiative not only supports India's technological self-reliance but also underscores BenQ's commitment to local manufacturing.

CSR Initiative with HIAL

In a significant Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) effort, BenQ India has partnered with the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives, Ladakh (HIAL). BenQ will provide multiple newly-launched Google EDLA Certified BenQ Board RE04 Series IFPs and projectors to HIAL's new campus, aimed at bridging the digital divide and equipping students in the Himalayan region with cutting-edge educational tools.

Sonam Wangchuk, Founding Director of HIAL, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration: "BenQ's contribution of these advanced interactive flat panels will significantly enhance our ability to provide quality education in Ladakh. This technology will open new avenues for our students, allowing them to connect with global resources and ideas."

Gitanjali JB, Founder & CEO of HIAL, added, "The integration of Google EDLA Certified BenQ Board RE04 Series into our curriculum aligns perfectly with our vision of empowering learners. These interactive flat panels will create an immersive learning environment, fostering creativity and critical thinking among our students."

Advanced Features for Enhanced Collaboration

The RE04 Series is equipped with powerful tools such as EZWrite 6, an innovative whiteboarding software, and InstaShare 2, a wireless screen-sharing solution. EZWrite 6 enables engaging sessions for both corporates and educators, while InstaShare 2 facilitates seamless screen sharing and collaboration. The BenQ Account Management System (AMS) and Device Management Solution (DMS) simplify user and device management, ensuring efficient remote control of BenQ Board settings. Health-focused features like a germ-resistant screen coating and flicker-free technology for eye care further enhance the usability of these boards.

The Google EDLA Certified BenQ Board RE04 Series will be available from August 2024 through licensed BenQ distributors.