BGMI x Mahindra BE 6: An Electrifying Collaboration Unleashed!

Gaming has evolved with rapid pace and hence the partnership between BGMI and Mahindra BE 6 is the next step in game development towards new age creativity. Players will get in-game rewards and stand a chance to win them starting January 16.

Game Changing Collab

In a move that blurs the line between virtual and real-world innovation, BGMI has joined forces with Mahindra. The BE 6 electric SUV wants to be gamified and it won’t just throw in a couple of skins because that wouldn’t add anything. Sustainability and technology are players in the Indian gaming space; they want to do more than just entertainment. Expect this gameplay to bring new meaning to the word of sustainability.

Here come the air drops:

Exclusive suits: Quantum and Chrono Charge outfits.

Stylish Gear: The Volt Tracer Gun; Neon Drop Parachute; Flashvolt Backpack; and Sparkstrike Pan.

Special Rewards: Mahindra Event Crates and Nitro Wheels.

This isn’t just about skins; it’s about experiencing the thrill of innovation every time you log in.

Win a Real Mahindra BE 6… Yes, really!

And as if this wasn't enough magic for the new in-game content, BGMI is offering players a chance to win the real Mahindra BE 6 SUV. Yes, that's right, this futuristic electric car is up for grabs for your good play experince.

Here are the mechanics:

Missions: In-game processes will grant Nitro Wheels.

Mahindra Event Crates: Several nitro wheels can be exchanged for these special crates.

Imagination, Creativity, and Artistry: You can create a video anywhere between 10 to 30 seconds smartly starring the BE 6. Upload it on Instagram or YouTube, tag BGMI and Mahindra Electric official accounts, and use the hashtags #BGMIxMahindra and #UnleashTheCharge.

This contest releases the vibrant spirit of innovation and creativity and cranks an exciting act of competition into overdrive.

Update 3.6: What Is More in Development?

This edition is alongside the BGMI 3.6 update, which surely will envisage a lot more than adding Mahindra-themed content.

What else will there be?

Sacred Quartet Mode: This addition enlivens in-game combat. Metro Royale Season Enhancements: New rewards earning system and competitive features. Return of Metro Royale Mode: The powerful mode is back with a bang and offers an array of action-packed thrills.

Surely, it will maintain the pride of BGMI, always a shining star of great mobile games to pack gameplay in its widest spectrum, casual to competitive.

The Story Behind Collaboration

The collaboration between BGMI and Mahindra is not just a marketing stunt; it’s a vision to engage with the techy audience of India. As Siddharth Mehrotra, Head of Business Development at Krafton India, says, “This is a big step towards localized content that speaks to our audience.”

Veejay Nakra, President of Mahindra’s Automotive Sector, adds, “Based on our revolutionary INGLO architecture, the BE 6 speaks excitement and innovation. BGMI is about connecting with India’s gaming community, and this angling marries automotive and digital creativity.”

Ready to Unleash the Charge?

Mark your calendars for 16th January and get ready to be electrified. With awesome skins and a chance to win Mahindra’s BE 6, this collaboration is going to change the game itself. The battleground just got a lot more futuristic, and the future is electric!