Boat Wave Sigma 3: Unveiling India's Latest Smartwatch

Calling all fitness enthusiasts and tech-savvy individuals! Just this past Wednesday, 22 May, boAt launched the Wave Sigma 3 smartwatch in India. This feature-packed wristwatch goes beyond basic timekeeping, offering daily activity tracking, heart rate and SpO2 monitoring, and even Bluetooth calling capabilities – all conveniently on your wrist.

Advertisment

It runs on Crest+ OS and is compatible with the Crest App. Additionally, the watch is compatible with MapMyIndia navigation. It boasts up to seven days of battery life and comes with multiple strap colour options. Notably, the business released the Boat Storm Call 3, another smartwatch, in April.

Boat Wave Sigma 3 price and availability in India

The Boat Wave Sigma 3 retails for Rs. 1,199 in India and can be bought from the Boat India website, Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, and a few physical retail locations nationwide. Active Black, Metal Black, Metal Grey, Cool Grey, Cherry Blossom, Rustic Rose, and Sapphire Breeze are the seven colour options available for the smartwatch.

Advertisment

Boat Wave Sigma 3 features and specs

The Boat Wave Sigma 3 has a 2.01-inch display that supports Wake Gesture and has a resolution of 240 x 240 pixels and 550 nits of brightness. Users of the smart wearable can personalise their watch faces with unique patterns, images, or themes using the DIY Watch Face Studio. Additionally, it has over 700 sports modes.

The new smartwatch from Boat has Bluetooth calling functionality and is powered by Crest+ OS. An integrated Quick Dial Pad on the Boat Wave Sigma 3 facilitates access to a stored contact list. Additionally, it works with the Crest App, which enables users to display turn-by-turn navigation with MapMyIndia and save QR codes to the watch's QR tray.

Numerous fitness and health-related sensors, including heart rate, SpO2, daily activity tracking, and a sedentary reminder, are included with the Boat Wave Sigma 3. The Crest App and the data collected by these trackers can be synced. On a linked smartphone, the watch allows users to operate the camera and music.

Boat states that the Wave Sigma 3's 230mAh battery may last up to seven days. The watch's battery lasts up to two days while the Bluetooth calling capability is active. The wearable smart device has an IP67 dust and splash-resistant rating and supports Bluetooth 5.2 communication.