Boston introduces Airmax TWS earbuds with extended playtime and seamless performance

Boston Levin has unleashed its latest TWS onto the market: the Levin Storm Airmax True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earbuds. These sleek buds promise to redefine your audio experience with a fusion of style, functionality, and cutting-edge features.

Crafted with a chic, transparent design, the Levin Storm Airmax Earbuds not only deliver on performance but also make a fashion statement. Their intuitive full touch controls offer effortless navigation, placing total control of your audio world at your fingertips.

What sets these earbuds apart is their Gaming Mode, boasting an astonishingly low latency of just 50 milliseconds. This ensures an unparalleled gaming experience, where audio syncs seamlessly with visuals, thrusting you deeper into the heart of the action.

But the innovation doesn't stop there. Say goodbye to battery anxiety, as the Levin Storm Airmax Earbuds boast an impressive 32 hours of total playtime. Whether you're binge-listening to music or embarking on an epic gaming marathon, these buds have got you covered.

Designed to endure the demands of daily life, these earbuds are IPX5 water and sweat-resistant, making them ideal companions for workouts, commutes, and outdoor escapades. Plus, with a MEMS mic featuring LSI ENC technology, crystal-clear call quality is guaranteed, even in bustling environments.

Charging is a breeze thanks to the Type-C connectivity, offering swift and hassle-free power-ups. With Bluetooth 5.3 and a wireless range of 15 meters, you can revel in seamless connectivity and unrestricted movement.

Mr. Udit Aggarwal, CEO of Boston Levin, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "The Boston Levin Storm Airmax TWS Earbuds epitomize our dedication to pushing the boundaries of audio technology. We're not just delivering superior sound quality and convenience; we're crafting an experience. From extended playtime to stylish design, these earbuds embody the ethos of performance meeting elegance."

Available in classic White and Black variants, the Levin Storm Airmax TWS Earbuds are priced at a special launch rate of 989 INR, from Flipkart, Amazon, or Boston Levin’s official website.