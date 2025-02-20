Boult x Mustang: Turbocharged Sound with BoomX Bass & Combat-Ready Performance

Boult Audio launched its new range of audio products under the Mustang brand and is looking to enter the crowded smart audio space of India. The new additions like Mustang Q, Mustang Dyno and Mustang Torq in new colors help to tie up with Ford Mustang with bolder designs and performance audio.

Exclusive offers on Boult's website, Amazon, and Flipkart on the Boult x Mustang series for just Rs. 1,299.

Boult’s Mustang Collaboration Fuels Growth

Boult saw 55% growth in Q3 and 36% in Q4 for Mustang TWS Earbuds - one of the first launch by Boult in June 2024. Boult has taken away about 10% of that share in the TWS segment between INR 1,500-2,000. Officially, Boult has entered that space.

"This isn't just a collaboration. This is a fusion of two brands that embody power, performance, and passion," said Varun Gupta, Co-founder of Boult Audio.

The audio wearables market is booming in India, and Boult sees this as the perfect moment to expand.

"The new Mustang collection isn’t just inspired by Mustang—it is Mustang, in design, feel, and experience," Varun added.

Boult-Mustang Collection

3 Supercharged Headsets with BoomX Tech

Bass Combat Gaming Mode at 45 ms latency Dual Device Connectivity IPX5 Water Resistant

Mustang Q-Force meets greatness

Soft ear cushions with bass-boosting 40 mm drivers.

BoomX technology.

70 hours of battery with Lightning Boult fast charging.

Memory foam ear cushions for ultimate comfort.

4 EQ modes for customized sound

Mustang Q

Dyno-tuned performance of the Mustang

Fastest dynamic sound thanks to BoomX tech and a 13 mm driver.

Boult AMP app for custom EQ and gesture controls.

Quad ENC microphones for silent talk.

Fast Recharge with 60 hours of battery life.

Mustang Dyno

Mustang Torq – Bold Design, Superior Sound

Comes in two signature colors Silver & Yellow.

BoomX bass boost powered by a 13 mm driver.

ZEN quad mic ENC for crystal clear calls.

Blink & Pair™ Bluetooth 5.4 for instant connect.

60 hours of battery life with quick Lightning Bolt charging.

Mustang Torq

"We didn’t just put a logo on it; we built a real, authentic experience," said Varun. The Boult x Mustang collection captures the power, thrill, and legacy of Mustang in every beat.

Key Features Driving Demand

Don’t wait for combat mode.

Best mobile gaming experience with 45 ms latency in combat mode.

Dual Device Connectivity

Pair two devices and switch between them on the go.

Switch between connected devices, for example from laptop to smartphone etc.

Audio tuning via the Boult AMP app

Adjust EQ settings, configure touch control, and enhance your listening experience with the Boult AMP app.

Fast charging and long battery life

10 minutes of charging = 10 hours of playback.

Mustang Q: 70 hours of cycle time.

Dyno & Torq: 60 hours of cycle time.

Environment for growth

Boult is focused on positive growth and market share growth by:

• Expanding its product portfolio with a software-enabled lineup.

• Strengthening retail and digital presence.

• Improving customer experience through technology and innovation.

The Boult x Mustang Collection is live now on the website, with launch offers on the official Boult website.

"Imagine you close your eyes, and you're inside a Mustang, living that experience through sound," Varun concluded.

Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.