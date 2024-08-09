Brother Unveils 17 New Printers to Revolutionize Business Workflow

Brother India announces 17 new laser printers. These devices are designed to enhance business productivity across various sectors, including Small Office/Home Office (SOHO), Small and Medium Businesses (SMB), and large corporate entities. With advanced features aimed at streamlining workflows and cost-effective solutions, this new lineup is set to redefine how businesses manage their document needs.

Catering to a Diverse Range of Business Requirements

In today's fast-paced business landscape, the demand for reliable, efficient, and cost-effective printing solutions is greater than ever. This newly launched range of laser printers is specifically designed to address these demands, from compact office setups to high-demand corporate environments. The introduction of these 17 printers is a strategic response to the evolving needs of the Indian market, offering a perfect balance of speed, functionality, and affordability.

Advanced Features Designed for Modern Business Needs

High Print Speeds and Efficiency: One of the most notable features of this new printer lineup is the impressive print speed, which can reach up to 34 pages per minute. This high-speed capability is particularly beneficial for businesses that require quick processing of large volumes of documents, ensuring that workflow is not hindered by slow printing. Additionally, the inclusion of automatic two-sided printing contributes to reduced paper consumption, aligning with the environmentally conscious practices increasingly adopted by businesses today.

Generous Paper-Tray Capacity: To minimize disruptions during peak operational hours, these printers come with a substantial paper-tray capacity of up to 250 sheets. This feature is crucial for maintaining uninterrupted operations, allowing businesses to focus on productivity rather than frequent paper refills.

Enhanced Connectivity: The printers in this new range support both wireless and USB connections, enabling seamless integration into existing business networks. Additionally, the inclusion of a mobile app allows users to send documents directly from mobile devices, tablets, or desktops, reflecting the growing need for flexible, digitally integrated business solutions.

Tailored Solutions for Various Business Sizes

Toner Box Series for SMBs: For small and medium-sized businesses focused on cost-effective printing without compromising quality, the Toner Box Series presents an attractive solution. This series includes both multifunction and single-function printers designed for high-volume printing at a low cost. With an in-box toner yield of 2600 pages and a printing cost as low as 33 paise per page, this series provides an efficient way for SMBs to manage printing expenses.

Mono Laser Printer Series: Designed for businesses requiring precise and high-quality monochrome printing, the Mono Laser Printer Series offers high print speeds, automatic duplex printing, and a 3000-page in-box toner. These features make it an ideal choice for organizations that prioritize performance while maintaining low operational costs.

Color LED Printer Series: For businesses that require high-quality color printing, such as those producing marketing materials and presentations, the Color LED Printer Series delivers consistent print speeds for both monochrome and color documents. This series ensures that businesses can maintain professional standards in their printed materials without compromising on efficiency.

The newly launched printers will be available through a wide network of genuine retailers and channel partners across the country, as well as through major e-commerce platforms. This comprehensive distribution strategy ensures that businesses of all sizes have access to these advanced printing solutions through multiple purchasing channels.