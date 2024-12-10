Canon India Launches 10 Printers to Revolutionize Hybrid Workspaces!

New Delhi, India – December 10, 2024 – Canon India has introduced a lineup of 10 cutting-edge printers designed to cater to the demands of small offices, SMBs (small and medium businesses), and enterprises. With features aimed at enhancing productivity, ensuring cost-efficiency, and supporting sustainability, the new PIXMA MegaTank and imageCLASS series are tailored for modern, hybrid work environments.

MegaTank Series: For Home Offices and SOHOs

Canon’s PIXMA G3780 and PIXMA G4780 printers in the MegaTank series are optimized for home offices and small businesses.

Features at a Glance: High-Yield Printing: Print up to 7,700 color or 6,000 black-and-white pages with bundled ink bottles. Economy mode further extends this output. Automatic Duplex Printing: Saves time and paper, boosting productivity. User-Friendly Maintenance: Replaceable print heads and maintenance cartridges ensure minimal downtime.



The G4780 also features an automatic document feeder (ADF), simplifying multi-page scanning and archiving tasks.

Pricing:

PIXMA G3780: Rs 23,095

PIXMA G4780: Rs 29,495

ImageCLASS Series: Built for SMBs and Enterprises

Canon’s imageCLASS printers deliver robust performance for SMBs and large enterprises, focusing on speed, security, and efficiency.

Monochrome Single-Function Models: LBP171dn and LBP172dw offer high-speed printing for smaller teams.

Color and A3 Printing Models: LBP811cx, LBP468x, and LBP732cx cater to advanced business printing needs.

Multifunction Laser Printers: MF284dw, MF286dn, and MF289dw combine print, scan, copy, and fax functionalities.



Key Highlights:

Speed and Efficiency: Up to 33 pages per minute (ppm) with rapid warm-up via On-Demand Fixing technology.

Eco-Friendly Operations: Automatic two-sided printing reduces paper consumption.

Secure Connectivity: Equipped with TLS 1.3 and WPA3 encryption to protect sensitive data.

Pricing:

From Rs 26,695 for LBP172dw to Rs 283,455 for LBP811cx.

Leadership Insights

Canon India’s leadership highlighted how the new lineup aligns with the evolving needs of businesses:

Mr. Toshiaki Nomura , President & CEO, Canon India, shared, “Our state-of-the-art printers simplify operations, enhance security, and support sustainability. This lineup empowers businesses to adapt to the hybrid work model.”

Mr. C. Sukumaran, Senior Director, Product & Communication, Canon India, added, “These printers streamline workflows and reduce operational costs, aligning with Canon’s commitment to innovation and quality.”

Productivity Meets Simplicity

The imageCLASS models prioritize usability and reliability:

Touchscreen Interfaces: Intuitive navigation with 5-line or 6-line LCDs.

All-in-One Cartridge Design: Ensures consistent print quality with easy replacements.

Seamless Workflow: Scanned documents can be directly emailed or uploaded to shared folders, enhancing collaboration.

Creative Solutions with Canon Printer Buddy App

Canon is also rolling out the Printer Buddy App to complement its new lineup. Available for Android and iOS, the app offers creative tips, ink-saving strategies, and updates on Canon products.

Conclusion

Canon India’s latest printer lineup represents a comprehensive solution for businesses navigating the demands of hybrid workspaces. With innovative features, cost-effective options, and an emphasis on sustainability, these printers deliver on performance while reducing operational complexities.

-> For detailed specifications and purchase inquiries, visit Canon India’s website or authorized dealers.