Las Vegas, January 6, 2025-CES is bound to energize humanity with AI-tron, a reveal that promises to change how productivity and connectivity flow into entertainment. Global challengers HP, Lenovo and AMD have set sail to deliver a greater array of next-gen devices that will change the way people and organizations collaborate, develop and play.

HP: Improved Business Performance through AI

CES 2025 will include a critical lineup of next-generation AI PC and workstation products expected to enhance various areas of productivity in the workplace. The HP EliteBook Ultra G1i is poised to be its top product, touted as the most immersive AI-enabled business notebook ever created. It is equipped with a 9MP camera and a 3K OLED screen, further supplemented with an oversized haptic trackpad, very much for business and executive collaboration.

Other highlights:

HP ZBook Ultra G1a: Mobile workstation powered by AMD Ryzen™ AI Max PRO processors capable of conveying 3D designs and LLM workflows

HP Z2 Mini G1a: The largest mini workstation worldwide with excellent performance in a tiny footprint

HP Thunderbolt 4 G6 Docks: The world's first docks to position closer to the user and plug power into new peripherals as the user approaches.

Pricing and Availability:

The HP EliteBook Ultra G1 will cost $2,019 and ship beginning October 2019.

HP Thunderbolt 4 G6 docks are scheduled to ship around April 2025; pricing information will be provided later.

Purely Innovations and Gaming in Hybrid Workspaces

The announcements from Lenovo are cross-cutting across businesses, creativity, and gaming in line with its Smarter AI for All ideology. The ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable is touted to be the first-ever rollable laptop with a transition between vertical to 14 and 16.7 inches, particularly for professionals mixing and matching working environments. X9 Aura Editions are ThinkPads joining flatness and ergonomics, equipped with Intel Core Ultra processors and Lenovo AI Now for real-time task optimization in the workplace.

Other Specific Releases Disclosed:

14-Inch Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i is probably the first laptop with camera-under-display technology, shattering records with an unbelievable 98% screen-to-body ratio!

Handheld gaming portable Lenovo Legion Go S delivers the AAA gaming experience on the move; it runs on AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme processors.

ThinkCentre M90a Pro Gen 6; it's a 27 inches all-in-one desktop PC that features directional sound for clearer virtual meetings.

Consumer Electronics gadgets:

Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus is Lenovo's first-ever AI-enabled tablet with a dazzling 3K, anti-glare display and productivity advancements like Smart Note.

The Lenovo Tab Pen Pro, with its haptic feedback, creates a really natural drawing experience to complement a creative workflow.

Pricing.

ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable: $3,499, expected June 2025.

Legion Go S(8-inches); expected in Q1 2025; TBA.

AMD: Level Up Your Gaming and Enterprise Solutions.

AMD has established its ground in the hardware market with the launch of the Ryzen™ 9950X3D and Ryzen™ Z2 series processors, or fun whipping juice for hardcore gaming performance on desktop and handheld devices. Their Ryzen 9000HX mobile chips are, more than ever, said to provide class-leading 24-core 3D V-Cache™ technology for desktop-class performance in gaming laptops.

Some announcements are:

The handheld will be powered by 8 CPU cores with RDNA 3.5 graphics in exposing their Ryzen Z2 Extreme for High-Definition gaming.

Enterprise expansion: Dell commercial PCs come equipped with Ryzen AI PRO for efficiency and security across hybrid working environments.

To Be Announced:

Ryzen 9950X3D: expected in Q1 2025.

Dell PCs with Ryzen AI PRO: later this year.

Technology Trends Determine 2025.

Some announcements made for CES 2025 highlight core trends in:

AI First Computing: These are intuitive and personalized devices like HP's AI docks or Lenovo's AI assistants based on locally running large language models.

Form Factor Evolution: The industry is pivoting massively toward convertible form factors with rollable and dual-screen laptops.

Portable performance: The Legion Go S system and other portable systems infused with AMD's Z2 CPUs prove that there will be demand for portable beasts of power for gaming.

From battle marathons to boardroom shows, the blend of AI with personal computing impacts all aspects of digital life.

As CES 2025 progresses, there is a focus on its contribution toward creation, productivity, and opening doors across industries.