COLORFUL Unveils EVOL G Series Gaming Laptops

COLORFUL Technology Company Limited has unveiled its new EVOL G Series gaming laptops, a line designed to revolutionize the gaming experience with cutting-edge technology and an innovative aesthetic. Equipped with the powerful 13th Generation Intel Core processors and NVIDIA RTX 4060 graphics, these laptops are set to captivate gamers with their performance and style.

Advertisment

A Futuristic Design Inspired by Lila

One of the standout features of the EVOL G Series is its unique design, inspired by Lila, a fictional space traveler exploring vibrant galaxies. This theme adds a distinct, futuristic appeal to the laptops, available in sleek white and grey finishes. The RGB-lit keyboard enhances the aesthetic, providing a visually engaging experience that resonates with gamers.

Engineered for Top-Tier Gaming

Advertisment

The EVOL G Series is designed to meet the demands of serious gamers. At its core is the Intel Core i7-13620H processor, boasting 10 cores and 16 threads, with speeds reaching up to 4.9GHz. Paired with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, the laptops support advanced features like ray tracing and DLSS 3.5, offering immersive graphics and high AI performance.

The 15.6-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) IPS display, featuring a 165Hz refresh rate and 100% sRGB color gamut, delivers stunningly vivid and accurate visuals. This high screen-to-body ratio ensures a more immersive viewing experience, ideal for gaming and multimedia.

Advanced Cooling for Optimal Performance

Advertisment

Gaming sessions can push hardware to its limits, but the EVOL G Series has advanced cooling solutions to keep everything running smoothly. It includes three cooling modes, allowing users to balance between maximum cooling and minimal noise. The system incorporates 10mm-thick heat pipes and high-density turbine fans, ensuring efficient heat dissipation and improved acoustics.

Comprehensive Specifications

Here’s a detailed look at the EVOL G Series specifications:

Model: Colorful EVOL G15 Gaming Laptop

Colors: Carbon Grey, Cloud White

Display: 15.6” QHD (2560 x 1440) 165Hz, IPS

CPU Options: 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H or 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12650H

Graphics Options: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 8GB or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 6GB

Memory: 16GB DDR4 3200MHz (expandable to 64GB)

Storage: 512GB M.2-2280 PCIe 3.0*4

Camera: 1MP HD video camera

Connectivity: 1000M LAN, AX101 WiFi 6

Audio: Sound Blaster™ Cinema 6+

Ports: 3 x USB3.2 Gen1 Type-A, 1 x USB Type-C (supports DP 1.4), 1 x HDMI, 1 x 2-in-1 Audio Jack, 1 x RJ-45 LAN port, 1 x DC-in jack

Power: 20V/9A 180W

Battery: 61.53WH

Dimensions: 358.9 (W) x 257.6 (D) x 24.05 (H) mm

Weight: 2.32KG (without adapter)

The EVOL G Series is more than just a set of gaming laptops; it’s a bold step into the future of gaming, combining high performance with a design that tells a story. Whether you’re a professional gamer or an enthusiast, the EVOL G Series promises to elevate your gaming experience to new heights.