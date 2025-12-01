Consistent Infosystems unveils MINI-UPS for essential devices

Consistent Infosystems has introduced the MINI-UPS, a compact power backup device developed for environments where routers, security systems, and other small electronics must remain active through unexpected power cuts. The company says the product is aimed at addressing frequent disruptions that affect connectivity and monitoring systems in homes and offices.

The unit operates within an 11.4 V to 12.5 V input and output range, which the company states helps maintain stable power delivery without fluctuations. It is built to sustain internet access, surveillance feeds, and other routine tasks that depend on uninterrupted operation.

Battery capacity and performance features

The MINI-UPS is powered by a 2200 mAh × 2 battery setup. Consistent Infosystems says this configuration offers extended backup time for low-power devices. A microcontroller-based architecture manages power distribution to improve efficiency and reduce risks related to overload or instability.

The device also supports online UPS functionality with zero switching delay. In practical terms, this allows a connected device to continue running without noticeable interruption when the main power supply fails.

Safety protections and supported use cases

To address common electrical issues, the MINI-UPS includes short-circuit protection and deep discharge protection. It supports 12 V/2 A devices, covering typical setups found in residential and small business environments.

The company lists Wi-Fi routers, ONT devices, CCTV cameras, biometric systems, and other lightweight electronics as target applications. The goal is to keep these systems functional even during extended outages, when continuous connectivity and monitoring are necessary.

With this launch, Consistent Infosystems broadens its lineup of backup and power management products. The company says the MINI-UPS is positioned as a practical option for customers seeking dependable performance and safety features in a small form factor.