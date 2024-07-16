Dell Unveils XPS and Inspiron Copilot+ AI PCs

Dell Technologies has announced the release of their new XPS 13 and Inspiron 14 Plus Copilot+ AI PCs in India. These advanced devices, powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite and Snapdragon X Plus processors, promise transformative AI experiences and remarkable battery life, setting a new standard in personal computing.

Key Highlights

Dell XPS 13: First XPS with Copilot+ powered by Snapdragon X Elite.

Dell Inspiron 14 Plus: Features Snapdragon X Plus platform with up to 15 hours of battery life.

A New Era of AI-Powered PCs

Dell's latest additions to their consumer lineup, the XPS 13 and Inspiron 14 Plus, mark a significant leap in AI technology integration. The XPS 13 is powered by the Snapdragon X1 EliteX1E-80-100 CPU, while the Inspiron 14 Plus features the Snapdragon X Plus X1P-64-100 processor. Both models are equipped with Qualcomm Hexagon NPU, enabling efficient on-device AI processing and ensuring a seamless user experience.

Dell's Vision for AI in Personal Computing

Raj Kumar Rishi, Vice President and Managing Director of Consumer and Small Business at Dell Technologies India, expressed excitement about the new releases, stating, "This innovative lineup, powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon processors, demonstrates our commitment to empowering users with AI technology."

Pujan Chadha, Director of Product Marketing at Dell Technologies India, emphasized the benchmark-setting nature of the new devices, highlighting their AI capabilities, smarter performance, and seamless multitasking features.

Qualcomm's Partnership and Vision

Saurabh Arora, Business Head at Qualcomm India Pvt. Ltd., highlighted the transformative potential of the Snapdragon X Series platforms in enhancing user experiences through advanced AI capabilities, improved security, and exceptional power efficiency.

Unmatched Battery Life and Performance

Dell XPS 13

Battery Life: Up to 27 hours of streaming on an FHD+ display, the longest runtime for any Snapdragon laptop.

Design: Thinnest and lightest XPS model.

Display: First laptop with an OLED display offering higher brightness and lower power consumption.

Dell Inspiron 14 Plus

Battery Life: Up to 21 hours of local video playback or 15 hours of streaming 4K content on a QHD+ display.

AI Features: On-device AI, dual microphones for voice commands, Qualcomm's Always-On Sensing technology, and enhanced privacy features.

Innovative AI Experiences

The new Copilot+ AI PCs introduce several groundbreaking AI features:

Cocreator: Allows users to create AI-generated images for presentations and creative projects.

Live Captions: Translates live or pre-recorded audio from 44 languages to English.

Windows Studio Effects: Adjusts lighting and offers creative filters for video calls.

Availability and Pricing

The XPS 13 and Inspiron 14 Plus will be available from July 16, 2024, through Dell.com, DES, Croma, Reliance Retail, Vijay Sales, multi-brand outlets, and Amazon.in. Pricing details are as follows:

XPS 13:

Base variant: INR 1,39,990

Highest-end variant: INR 1,69,990

Inspiron 14 Plus:

Base variant: INR 115,590

Higher-end variant: INR 119,590

Consumer Benefits

XPS 13:

No-cost EMI options

Up to ₹10,000 cashback

1-year extended warranty for ₹4,999

Da Milano bag worth ₹15,499 for just ₹999

Inspiron 14 Plus:

No-cost EMI options

Up to ₹5,000 cashback

1-year extended warranty for ₹999

Sennheiser headset worth ₹8,990 for just ₹1,999

Dell's new Copilot+ AI PCs, powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon processors, offer a blend of innovative AI features, exceptional battery life, and premium design, redefining the future of personal computing in India.