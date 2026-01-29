Devialet Phantom Ultimate makes compact speakers the real flex at home

The room was far from ideal. Hard floors. Large glass windows. Almost no acoustic treatment. Yet when Devialet powered on a single Phantom Ultimate speaker, the sound filled the space with ease. This was intentional. The French audio company wanted its newest speaker judged in real-world conditions, not a controlled demo room.

Advertisment

Phantom Ultimate marks the first major evolution of the Phantom line since 2015. It arrives after nearly ten years of development and refinement. Rather than chasing a radical redesign, Devialet focused on strengthening its original promise: delivering the scale and emotion of traditional hi-fi systems in a compact form suited for modern homes.

Pushing the limits of compact audio

Devialet’s founding goal was ambitious. Match the performance of large 300-liter, 300-kilogram hi-fi systems at a fraction of the size, weight, and cost. Phantom Ultimate continues that pursuit with two models, 108 dB and 98 dB, designed for different room sizes but built on the same acoustic foundation.

The speakers cover a frequency range from 14 Hz to 35,000 Hz, extending from deep sub-audible bass to ultra-high frequencies. More important than the numbers is how the system behaves under stress. Engineers highlighted zero distortion, saturation, or background noise, even at high volume levels. Low frequencies are tuned to be felt physically, while higher frequencies aim for clarity without fatigue.

Advertisment

Martin Ku - General Manager, APAC - Devialet

Engineering controlled entirely in-house

At the core is Devialet’s Analog Digital Hybrid (ADH) amplification, which combines analog precision with digital efficiency. Movie playback benefits from Auto Leveler, a system designed to smooth sudden volume spikes and keep dialogue intelligible.

Each Phantom Ultimate speaker contains over 1,000 individual components and draws on more than 250 registered patents. All drivers are manufactured in Devialet’s Paris facility, allowing tight control over tuning and quality. This level of vertical integration remains uncommon in consumer audio.

Design evolution without losing identity

Visually, Phantom Ultimate stays close to the original Phantom silhouette. The changes are subtle and deliberate. Every exterior decision supports sound performance rather than visual drama.

Advertisment

The speaker is offered in three finishes:

Light , featuring a ceramic-style surface.

, featuring a ceramic-style surface. Deep Forest , combining black with dark green accents.

, combining black with dark green accents. Paris Copper, finished with hand-applied gold leaf created in partnership with the Paris Opera House atelier.

That collaboration goes beyond appearance. Devialet operates a store at the Opera House entrance and maintains a 19-speaker installation designed to recreate live opera performances.

Software experience and pricing in India

A redesigned app introduces three listening modes: Music, Movies, and Podcast. The interface provides visual playback feedback and runs on a new platform designed to support future Devialet products.

Advertisment

Pricing places Phantom Ultimate firmly in the premium category. In India, the Phantom Ultimate 98 dB starts at Rs 199,999, while the more powerful 108 dB model is priced at Rs 408,999. Opéra de Paris editions reach Rs 482,999. Availability begins September 17, 2025.

The takeaway from the launch was clear.Phantom Ultimate is not built to impress on specifications alone. It is built to be heard.