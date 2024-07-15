EvoFox Unveils ‘The Deck’: India’s First Smartphone Gaming Console

EvoFox, a subsidiary of Amkette, has announced the launch of the EvoFox Deck, India's first-ever smartphone gaming console. This pioneering product aims to enhance mobile gaming with impressive performance and unparalleled features, coupled with an exclusive Android and iOS application.

The EvoFox Deck is a full-featured gamepad designed for both Android and iOS platforms. It boasts a KeyMap Mode specifically for Android touch-based games and supports popular cloud gaming platforms. The gamepad is meticulously crafted to elevate the mobile gaming experience, featuring cutting-edge magnetic hall joysticks, RGB halo effects, backlit buttons with customizable mood lighting, and up to 8 hours of continuous gameplay.

Dual Modes for Smartphones

The Deck offers two modes for smartphones -

Dojo Mode: Provides native support on Android and iOS.

Keymap Mode: Exclusive to Android, allowing users to map touch points to the controller for touch-only games such as BGMI, Free Fire, Genshin Impact, and Mobile Legends. Additionally, the Deck has a PC mode with X Input Support for Windows PC games, making it versatile for various gaming platforms.

Exclusive Dojo App

The exclusive Dojo App for Android and iOS acts as a bridge between the smartphone and the gamepad, facilitating games with native controller support. It offers setup guides, access to thousands of games across multiple genres, and a game center for easy access and updates. The app, available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, pairs with EvoFox controllers for an enhanced gaming experience and is continuously updated with exciting new features.

Comprehensive Gaming Support

The Deck supports all popular cloud and game streaming platforms like Steam Link, PS Remote Play, Xbox Remote Play, and Jio Cloud Games. It also supports popular emulators such as PPSSPP, PSX, and N64, transforming your phone into a retro gaming powerhouse.

The Deck features magnetic hall joysticks for 360° seamless and precise control, digital microswitch triggers for high responsiveness, and tactile feedback to enhance performance. Crafted with premium materials such as prime polymers, generous silicone, and sculpted ergonomics, the Deck ensures a natural and comfortable gaming experience.

"Over the past decade, Amkette and EvoFox have dedicated themselves to delivering an immersive, console-like experience for smartphone gamers. In 2014, we launched India's first smartphone gamepad, the Evo Gamepad Pro, and since then, we've released over four improved versions. Now, we're very excited to introduce the EvoFox Deck—the most natural and thrilling evolution of the smartphone gamepad. With a Form Factor that truly embraces the Smartphones inner gaming console, the EvoFox Deck pairs seamlessly with the Dojo app to elevate your mobile gaming experience. With the surge of high-end mobile games and the rise of cloud gaming, this category is poised for tremendous growth," stated Varun Bapna, Director, EvoFox.

Pricing and Availability

The Deck is available at an attractive launch price of INR 2,999, offering premium ergonomics and craftsmanship, ensuring a lag-free and ultra-low latency gaming experience.