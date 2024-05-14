Fujiyama's Thunder Plus Electric Scooter: Ideal for Urban Commuting

In a significant leap forward for the Electric Vehicle (EV) market, Fujiyama, a globally recognized name in the EV industry, has launched its latest innovation, the Thunder Plus electric scooter. Available in two variants—Thunder VLRA and Thunder LI—this new model targets both high and low-speed segments, aiming to redefine urban commuting.

The Thunder Plus series brings a host of impressive features to the table. The Thunder VLRA variant is equipped with a 250 WATT motor and a 48V 28AH VRLA battery, achieving a top speed of 25 KMPH and a mileage of 60 KMPC. For those needing more range, the Thunder LI variant, also powered by a 250 WATT motor, offers a remarkable 90 KMPC mileage with a 60V 30AH VRLA battery.

Both models boast advanced specifications such as digital instrument clusters, LED lights with daytime running lights (DRL), remote lock and unlock, anti-theft alerts, and USB charging ports, ensuring a blend of convenience and safety. The Thunder LI variant further enhances usability with a portable battery, facilitating easy charging.

Udit Agarwal, CEO of Fujiyama, commented on the launch, "The Thunder Plus represents Fujiyama's commitment to providing cutting-edge EV solutions that address growing environmental concerns while offering practical solutions to rising fuel prices and congested roads. With its advanced features and superior performance, we believe the Thunder Plus will accelerate the adoption of electric scooters in India."