Funtouch OS 15 with latest Android 15 is here: Check details

Vivo has officially unveiled Funtouch OS 15, the latest iteration of its smartphone software, which is built on the newly released Android 15. This update promises to deliver an exceptional user experience, focusing on smooth performance, enhanced personalization, and optimized features for photography, gaming, and productivity.

According to Vivo, "Funtouch OS 15 seamlessly connects users to the digital world, enhancing efficiency in daily tasks and improving overall usability."

Funtouch OS 15 Key Features

Funtouch OS 15 is designed to offer a significant improvement in the overall fluidity and responsiveness of Android devices. One of the standout features is Vivo’s Priority Scheduling model, which prioritizes foreground tasks to ensure faster app launch times—up to 15% quicker than previous versions. This leads to a smoother and more efficient user experience, especially during multitasking.

In addition, Memory Enhancement Technology leverages an optimized zRAM compression algorithm, resulting in a 40% boost in compression speed. This improvement, paired with a reduction in GPU memory usage for background apps, ensures smoother multitasking and improved system performance, even when multiple applications are running in the background.

Vivo has also introduced its Origin Animation system, which enhances the natural and intuitive feel of the user interface. The Lightning-Speed Engine ensures faster app launches, while the Aqua Dynamic Effect brings a visually appealing touch to system transitions and animations. Moreover, over 700 touch scenarios have been optimized for a more comfortable, responsive, and ergonomic experience.

Customization and Creative features

Funtouch OS 15 takes personalization to new heights with a highly customizable interface, allowing users to express their unique style. With more than 3,800 redesigned elements—including new colors, fonts, icons, and illustrations—users can create a sleek, minimalist look or explore vibrant themes. The update offers nine system themes, along with a variety of Static, Immersive, and Video Wallpapers, catering to diverse aesthetic preferences.

Vivo has integrated several new tools aimed at boosting creativity, entertainment, and productivity. AI Image Lab, for instance, uses artificial intelligence to automatically enhance photos and remove unwanted shadows from documents. This feature simplifies mobile photography, providing users with clearer, more professional-looking images.

For mobile gaming enthusiasts, Ultra Game Mode delivers a powerful set of features that enhance the gaming experience. It includes a convenient sidebar that offers performance tools and game settings, as well as the Game Small Window feature, which allows users to access social media apps without interrupting gameplay.

On the productivity front, Link to Windows enables seamless integration between your Vivo device and a PC. Users can sync content, manage file sharing, and view recent photos across both devices with ease. S-Capture has also been enhanced, allowing users to annotate screen recordings, use multiple audio tracks, and control microphone volume as well as system sound recordings, making it an invaluable tool for content creators and professionals alike.