G-Shock GBD-300 Smartwatch Unveiled with Fitness Tracking Features

The shock-resistant Casio G-Shock GBD-300 has made its debut. With a 20-bar water resistance certification, the wristwatch is suitable for high-impact water sports and activities like swimming. It is compatible with the G-Shock Move companion app and has Bluetooth connectivity. Although the watch's design, functionality, and specifications have been confirmed, the business still needs to disclose the watch's price. It is still unknown whether the G-Shock GBD-300 will be released in India.

G-Shock GBD-300 design by Casio

The recently released Casio G-Shock GBD-300 has a urethane band and a compact, octagonal body. The rear bumper bezel is curved in a bowl, encircling the casing and aiding in shock resistance and less hand contact.

The underneath coating, which connects the band and the bezel, is said to promote fluid wrist movement. According to the manufacturer, the band's speckled texture on the areas that come into touch with the skin stops it from slipping or sticking because of sweat.

Casio G-Shock GBD-300 features and specs

The Casio G-Shock GBD-300 is a Bluetooth-enabled watch with a 20-bar water-resistant certification. The device is expected to support Bluetooth connectivity, enabling seamless smartphone connection. This feature would facilitate the synchronisation of data, notifications, and media between the device and the user's smartphone, enhancing overall functionality and user convenience. It works with the G-Shock Move app, which facilitates user activity tracking. The smartwatch can process the following data: running distance, monthly running mileage, daily step count, calories burnt, time, distance, and pace covered.

The Casio G-Shock GBD-300 handles 38 time zones per the manufacturer. It has alarm functions, a countdown timer, and a stopwatch. The watch's snooze feature accommodates up to four daily alarms. 'Aeroplane' mode support is also included. With a CR2032 battery, the G-Shock GBD-300 is said to have a two-year battery life. It also has Casio's exclusive Tough Solar technology, which can convert light from various sources, including fluorescent bulbs and sunlight, into power. The watch's dimensions are 48.9 x 47.4 x 14.9 mm, and its total weight, including the straps, is approximately 60g.