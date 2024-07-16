Google Pixel 9 Pro Price Leak: But Are They Worth It?

Google revealed the 13 August date of its much-awaited Made By Google event a few days ago. The Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 XL, Pixel 9 Fold, and standard Pixel 9 are expected to be part of the Google Pixel 9 series. Google recently released a teaser for the Pixel 9 series, which has increased interest even though the firm has not yet released detailed details on the device. Online rumours regarding the phones are beginning to surface, speculating on several features and upgrades the upcoming lineup might have.

The highly anticipated Pixel 9 will replace the highly acclaimed Pixel 8, bringing several upgrades to software features, photography capabilities, and overall performance. With its premium features and possibly the most powerful version in the series, the Pixel 9 Pro is expected to be the top model. The Pixel 9 XL is anticipated to serve consumers who desire a more comprehensive screen size and will be a larger version of the Pixel 9, although there are rumours that the XL tag may be dropped. Google's much-awaited foldable phone, the Pixel 9 Fold, is meant to take on Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold lineup. The expected confirmation of these models increases the excitement for the upcoming smartphones.







Furthermore, there will be more rumours shortly, considering the Pixel 9 series was only officially released almost a month ago. Recent suggestions regarding the possible cost of these devices have given potential European buyers an early look at what they could have to pay. More information that provides a better understanding of the features and value proposition of the Pixel 9 series is probably going to surface as excitement grows.







The base Pixel 9 is expected to come in four distinct colours:

Mojito, a light green; Cosmo, a pinkish hue; Obsidian, a black tint; and Porcelain, a white colour. The price of the Pixel 9 is €899, or roughly Rs 80,000, for the 128 GB model and €999, or roughly Rs 88,700, for the 256 GB model. This represents a €100 price increase over the Pixel 8, with a starting price of €799 instead.







Four additional colours are anticipated to be offered for the Pixel 9 Pro:

Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel (sage green), and Pink. The anticipated costs for the storage options are as follows: €1,099 (about Rs 97,500) for 128 GB, €1,199 (roughly Rs 1,06,400) for 256 GB, and €1,329 (roughly Rs 1,18,000) for 512 GB.







The debut of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold

The debut of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, which is the replacement for the Pixel Fold, is also expected to occur during this event. Variations in colour, such as porcelain and obsidian, are possible for the phone. Expected prices for this foldable device are €1,899 (about Rs 1,68,900) for the 256 GB model and €2,029 (about Rs 1,80,500) for the 512 GB version. With a larger screen and the same internal specs as the Pixel 9 Pro, the Pixel 9 Pro XL is anticipated to be released for those looking for an even bigger smartphone.







There is undoubtedly a wait for the Pixel 9 series! We'll get a better idea of what these phones are capable of as Google clarifies the details. Consumers and tech enthusiasts alike are growing increasingly excited about the new features and advancements that the Pixel 9 series is expected to offer. Dealabs, a French newspaper, reported the pricing, which may be applicable throughout Europe. It's necessary to keep in consideration that these costs, which are shown in euros, might change notably because VAT rates differ throughout Europe. Furthermore, there's a chance that the cost of smartphones in India will fluctuate significantly because of things like local taxes, import fees, and market conditions.