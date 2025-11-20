Google unveils Gemini 3_ A leap forward in AI

Google has officially introduced Gemini 3, which is its most developed artificial intelligence model so far. Gemini 3, which will be launched on 18th November,2025, is promoted as the smartest AI the company has ever produced, yet it is faster and even more successful at all major benchmarks than its predecessor, not to mention OpenAI and GPT-5.1. The new model is made to be methodical, dialogue, coded, mathematical and agentic, which is an important move in the direction of developing multifaceted, user-influenced AI encounters.

Gemini 3 Pro and deep think: What’s new

Gemini 3 comes in two major models namely Gemini 3 Pro and Gemini 3 Deep Think. Gemini 3 Pro is in preview with Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers as well as with developers in AI Studio and in the new agentic development system, Google Antigravity. It provides major advances in the multimodal understanding, reasoning and coding, and has the capability of creating fully functional websites, apps, and scalable vector graphics.

The sophisticated reasoning feature of Google called Gemini 3 Deep Think is being tested currently by safety testers and will soon be offered to Google AI Ultra subscribers. This model takes the performance to the next level and scores high scores on difficult tests such as Humanity's Final Exam and ARC-AGI-2 which are academic and visual reasoning tests.

Gemini 3: Real-world impact and developer tools

Google is also deploying Gemini 3 in its ecosystem, such as the Gemini app, AI Mode in Search, and to developers in AI Studio and Vertex AI. The new Google Antigravity platform will enable developers to work with AI agents in a specific environment, which will facilitate the possibility of independent planning and execution of complicated software tasks. Agents are able to prove their code and handle several projects at the same time, which demonstrates the strength of agentic AI.

Gemini 3: Performance benchmarks and enterprise adoption

Gemini 3 Pro has made benchmarks record-breaking with better performance than the previous models and competitors. As an illustration, it scored 37.5% on Humanity's Last Exam, which is higher than GPT-5.1 scored 26.5% and 31.1% on ARC-AGI-2, respectively. These outcomes point to its better logical thinking and problem-solving skills.

Enterprise adoption is also high and companies such as Rakuten and JetBrains have adopted Gemini 3 Pro into their organisational workflow. Its capability to identify real-life scenarios in various modalities, which include audio and vision, is a useful application of the model to businesses and developers.

The road ahead

Gemini 3 by Google is a major improvement in AI technology, which presents users and developers with new and potent reasons, code writing, and agentic experiences. Gemini 3 will transform what can be done with artificial intelligence due to its wide range of accessibility and overall performance records.

