Honor Launches Pad X8a Nadal Kids Edition with Integrated Controls

National, 28th September 2024: Honor has launched the Honor Pad X8a Nadal Kids Edition in India - the first tablet for kids. Safety and longevity are major focuses as the tab promises educational factors. The variant comes with a protective case of durable silicone and additional features for parental control, thus ensuring a secure and kid-friendly experience for the tablet.



The limited-period offer price of the tablet has been set at Rs 10,999 and comes with an original MRP of Rs 13,999. It is suited for some sorts of creative activities such as drawing and writing using a stylus and can be used for both educational and recreative purposes.

Child-Friendly Design and Sustainability

The Honor Pad X8a Nadal Kids Edition weighs 495 grams but measures only 7.25mm in thickness, so it's light but very strong. It is made of food-grade silicone, which means the phone will be well protected from drops and shocks and is less likely to affect a child's well-being by even displaying falls on the screen.

The tablet also provides an especially designed stylus for kids to encourage kids to be creative and learn in interactive terms.

Control of screen time and eye protection

The Honor Pad X8a Nadal Kids Edition also sports Honor's Eye Comfort Mode, which limits the amount of blue light emission to preserve kids' vision. Further, parents can be in charge of the child's screen time and content which they can access through inbuilt parental controls, which will provide a balance and security environment for the children digitally.



It is family-oriented features

All the features of the Honor Pad X8a are retained in the Nadal Kids Edition. It boasts an 11-inch display refresh rate at 90Hz, coupled with Quad-surround speakers that produce an immersive viewing experience. Such features make it suitable for use in the house both for kids and family, including entertainment and learning.



Performance and Functionality

The SnapDragon 680 processor is just efficient for performance in education and general affairs. On the other hand, the RAM Turbo X technology facilitates increased multitasking ability while the multi-window mode ensures apps switch perfectly. That way, both kids and adults benefit from having a seamless user experience.

Universal Eye Health Care

More features available in the tablet include Ambient Light Care, imitating the light of natural so as not to strain your eyes, and an E-ink mode for reading comfort. It is TUV Rheinland-certified low blue light with flicker-free performance for an emphasis on eye care at any age.



Honor Pad X8a Nadal Kids Edition Design is considered to be an all-rounded solution for the family looking for a tablet that can be geared at utilizing learning and entertainment altogether with safety, considered it being effective in the current digital-ecosystem household.





