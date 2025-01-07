How to Watch the OnePlus 13 Series & Buds Pro 3 Launch Event Live

OnePlus is about to introduce its next gen smartphone today. The OnePlus 13 series smartphones and the revamped OnePlus Buds Pro 3 are expected to launch on January 7, 2025. The event begins broadcasting live worldwide on the OnePlus India YouTube channel at 9:00 PM IST.

Now for a detailed look at what to expect from the new releases.

Unrivaled Power and Performance

The OnePlus 13 packs quite a residual punch with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite, giving its processing everything from remarkable speed to efficiency that is up for the most demanding tasks. Besides the greater appeal for a flagship, One Plus sure gets extra bragging rights for the IP68/IP69 rating swim during moderately adverse weather conditions.

The OnePlus 13R features just as much packing power, using Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. Both hold huge batteries of 6000 mAh - the largest ever in any OnePlus device, enough to guarantee gaming, streaming time plus more.

Cutting-Edge Camera Technology

The new OnePlus 13 Series has a 5th Gen Hasselblad camera system with a triple-lens array on the back. With useful features like Snapshot and Clear Burst, allow you to take clean, dynamic pictures of quick-moving subjects with ease.

Beautiful and Durable Designs

The OnePlus 13 has a camera inspired by the Golden Ratio with three options:

Midnight Ocean:

→ Micro-fiber vegan leather wrap gives a premium feel and extra scratch & corrosion protection.

Arctic Dawn:

→ New glass coating for a smooth surface and fingerprint resistance.

Black Eclipse:

→ For those who like it simple, the equally stunning OnePlus 13R comes in Nebula Noir and Astral Trail with Gorilla Glass 7i on both sides and an aluminum frame for added durability.

AI-Powered

The OnePlus 13 Series, running on OxygenOS 15, uses AI to give you a smarter, more intuitive, and more valuable experience. Features like Intelligent Search let you search files with natural language and AI tools like Reflection Eraser lets you take advanced photos. The enhancements are designed to make daily tasks simpler and more streamlined.

New OnePlus Buds Pro 3

OnePlus’ audio line gets a refresh with the arrival of the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 in Sapphire Blue. The new buds are one of the things that take the whole ecosystem to the next level; they come with AI Translation when connected to the OnePlus 13 Series.

Register now and be part of the tech revolution. Watch OnePlus kick off the smartphones and wearables of 2025.