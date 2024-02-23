Huawei Pocket 2 Launch

Huawei Pocket 2 debuted in China on Thursday, 22 February. This is the first clamshell folding smartphone to feature four rear camera units. The sensors are mounted on a round module in the upper left corner of the back panel. Behind is another round cutout for the handset's 1.15-inch cover display. The Huawei Pocket 2 phone, which a Kirin 9000s SoC powers, is available in four colours, has three RAM, and has storage capacities, with an additional, more costly Art edition.

Huawei Pocket 2 Price

The Huawei Pocket 2 is available in Elegant Black, Rococo White, Tahitian Grey, and Taro Purple colorways, with 12GB of RAM. It starts in China at CNY 7,499 (roughly Rs. 86,400) for the 256GB option, while the 512GB and 1TB variants are priced at CNY 7,999 (roughly Rs. 92,200) and CNY 8,999 (roughly Rs. 1,03,700). There is also an Art version of the Huawei Pocket 2, which has a more significant 16GB + 1TB configuration and costs CNY 10,999 (approximately Rs. 1,26,800).

Huawei Pocket 2 Specifications and Features.

The Huawei Pocket 2's interior display is a 6.94-inch LTPO OLED panel with a resolution of 2,690 x 1,136 pixels, a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz, a PWM dimming rate of 1,440Hz, a touch sampling rate of 300Hz, a peak brightness level of 2,200 nits, and a 21:9 aspect ratio. The cover screen, conversely, features a 1.15-inch OLED panel with a resolution of 360x360 pixels. A Kirin 9000s SoC powers the Huawei Pocket 2 device with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage. It comes with HarmonyOS 4.0.

In terms of camera, Huawei's Pocket 2 has a quad back camera unit that contains a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) capabilities. It also features a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter, and a 2-megapixel hyperspectral camera. A 10.7-megapixel front-facing camera sensor is housed in the central hole-punch slot at the top of the inner display.

In addition, the Huawei Pocket 2 sports a 4,520mAh battery and supports 66W wired, 40W wireless, and 7.5W wireless reverse charging. The Huawei Pocket 2 phone also includes dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and USB Type-C connection. It has an IPX8 grade for splash protection. The Huawei Pocket 2 handset weighs around 202 and has a thickness of 7.25mm when unfolded and 15.3mm when folded.