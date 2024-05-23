Infinix Note 40 5G introduced, equipped with largest 512 GB storage in Note series

Infinix has just expanded its Note 40 lineup with the introduction of the Infinix Note 40 5G in the Philippines. This new smartphone is notable for its impressive 512 GB storage capacity, which is the highest in the series and surpasses most of its competitors.

The Note 40 5G combines features from other devices in the series. It retains the body design of the standard Note 40 but is equipped with the Dimensity 7020 chipset found in the Note 40 Pro. It features the same 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 1080p resolution, a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz, and Gorilla Glass protection.

Infinix Note 40 5G Key Highlights

On the back, the Note 40 5G is equipped with a 108 MP main camera, complemented by two additional modules that offer minimal practical functionality. For selfies, the phone has a 32 MP front camera.

The battery life of the Note 40 5G is supported by a 5,000mAh battery that offers 33W wired charging and 15W wireless charging. The smartphone is compatible with Infinix’s MagKit, which includes a magnetic case that allows the 15W charging puck to attach directly to the back of the phone. Additionally, there is a small 3,000 mAh external battery pack designed for the same magnetic attachment.

Infinix has also integrated its proprietary Cheetah X1 power management chip into the Note 40 5G. This chip is responsible for monitoring battery temperature and voltage levels to ensure fast and safe charging.

Price and Availability

This release marks the first time an Infinix Note 40 device has been equipped with 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage. The phone is available for purchase on TikTok Shop in the Philippines in three color options: Black, Gold, and Green. The retail price is PHP 13,999 (approximately $240 or €220).

As an added incentive, customers who buy the Note 40 5G between May 23 and 25 can take advantage of a special early bird price of PHP 9,999 (approximately $170 or €158).