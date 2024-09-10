Infinix Xpad India Launch: All You Need to Know

Later this week, the Transsion Holdings subsidiary's first tablet, the Infinix Xpad, will debut in India. There are hints that the 11-inch Android tablet will have quad speakers with DTS audio and a display. Three colourways are confirmed to be available for purchase on Flipkart. In August, the Infinix Xpad was introduced in a few international regions. Its MediaTek Helio G99 SoC powers it, and its onboard memory is 256GB. It has an impressive 7,000mAh battery.

Advertisment

Should you buy the Infinix Xpad?

It's a cost-effective choice for anyone looking for a low-cost way to enter the tablet market because of its reasonable price. It is anticipated that the Xpad will include a sizable, sharp display that will make watching movies, playing games, and working on productivity activities immersive. The tablet will probably also include a strong processor, which will guarantee fluid performance for daily tasks and light gaming. Its durable battery is made to allow for prolonged use, so you won't have to worry about needing to recharge it frequently. Last, the Infinix Xpad's wide selection of apps and games, available through its Android-based operating system, increases its adaptability and functionality.

Teased Specifications for the Infinix Xpad

Advertisment

Infinix confirmed via a press release on Monday that the Infinix Xpad will launch in India on 13 September. Its 11-inch full-HD+ display, aluminium construction, and quad speakers with DTS for immersive audio are verified features. Additionally, the tablet's slim profile will be 7.6 mm.

The next Infinix Xpad will have a 4G LTE + Wi-Fi connection. Flipkart will officially be selling it. A microsite on the e-commerce website showcases the functionality and design of the Infinix XPad. Titan Gold, Stellar Grey, and Frost Blue colourways are hinted to be available. The tablet's display will have an 83 percent screen-to-body ratio and a refresh rate of 90 Hz.

Since August, the Infinix Xpad has been accessible in a few markets. A MediaTek Helio G99 SoC powers it with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage and runs Android 14. It has a ChatGPT-powered AI-powered Folax voice assistant. The tablet has an 18W charging capable 7,000mAh battery. Additionally, it has an 8-megapixel selfie camera and an 8-megapixel single back camera.

Advertisment

Infinix Xpad: Price

The 4GB RAM + 256GB storage Infinix Xpad costs NGN 2,51,800 (about Rs. 13,500) in Nigeria, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage edition costs NGN 2,83,800 (approximately Rs. 15,000).