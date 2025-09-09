iPhone 17 launched: Finally Getting ProMotion with 120Hz Refresh Rate

The iPhone 17 has finally launched ProMotion technology, capable of supporting the first time on the device, a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. This implies that scrolling, playing games and animations are significantly more smooth and give a high quality aesthetic experience.

Advertisment

iPhone 17 launched: 6.3-Inch display with always-on support and stunning brightness

The iPhone 17 has a 6.3-inch OLED, which has the Always-On Display feature enabling users to look at important data without triggering the phone to open. It has a great 3000 nits maximum brightness and can be easily seen even in direct sunshine. Ceramic Shield 2 also safeguards the display and Apple states that Ceramic Shield 2 is 3x scratch resistant as compared to the previous model in addition to a new anti-reflective coating that diminishes glare.

iPhone 17: Powered by the latest A19 chipset with advanced AI core

The core of the iPhone 17 is the use of the most recent Apple A19 chipset that uses 3nm as its fabrication process. This chip has a 6-core high performance and power saving CPU and a 5-core graphics performanceGPU. The new display engine and dedicated AI compute core, which is presented by Apple, is aimed at optimizing performance and battery life.

iPhone 17: Enhanced build quality and design

Advertisment

The phone is built on both a strength and sleek design with titanium frame and glass back with colors. It is durable enough to complement the display that is bright and vibrant, but also to improve grip and feel. The iPhone Pro series of this generation is a balance between the performance hardware improvements and the display technology advancements and durability enhancements that will provide a flagship experience in 2025.

Feature Details Display Size 6.3 inches OLED Refresh Rate ProMotion 120Hz (first time on iPhone 17 Pro) Always-On Display Supported Peak Brightness 3000 nits Display Protection Ceramic Shield 2 (2025 generation) Scratch Resistance 3X better compared to previous model Anti-Reflective Coating New coating to reduce glare Chipset Apple A19 Pro (3 nm fabrication) CPU 6-core (high performance and power efficient) GPU 5-core graphics processor Display Engine & AI New display engine and dedicated AI compute core

This generation of the iPhone Pro line balances powerful hardware upgrades with refined display technology and durability improvements, delivering a flagship experience for 2025.