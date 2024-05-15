Is the Poco F6 5G a Gaming Beast?

In March of this year, Qualcomm unveiled its most recent Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, which has a number of on-device artificial intelligence (AI) features. With the release of its most recent Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor in March of this year, Qualcomm made a major advancement in on-device artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. With its abundance of AI functions, this state-of-the-art CPU is intended to improve user experiences across various applications and tasks. The Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 claims to provide mobile devices with previously unheard-of levels of performance and intelligence thanks to AI processing power, efficiency, and speed improvements. Qualcomm has officially announced that the new 4nm octa-core chipset will be available in India. The Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, which will power the upcoming Poco F6 5G, will be found inside the nation's first smartphone. It has been revealed that Flipkart will be the outlet for the Poco F-series phone's 23 May launch and sale.

Poco F6 5G: To be the country's first smartphone to use the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 CPU

On Tuesday, 14 May, Poco and Qualcomm both declared that the Poco F6 5G will be the country's first smartphone to use the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 CPU. In international countries outside of India, several smartphone manufacturers such as Motorola, Xiaomi, and Realme have already introduced handsets equipped with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 CPU. This 4nm chipset is used in the Realme GT Neo 6, Redmi Turbo 3, Motorola Edge 50 Ultra, iQoo Z9 Turbo, and Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro.

The Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC is a 4nm octa-core chipset with a prime core clocked at up to 3.0GHz, four performance cores with a maximum clock speed of 2.8GHz, and three efficiency cores clocked at 2.0GHz. The chipset's Adreno GPU enables real-time hardware-accelerated ray tracing and HDR gaming. It supports UFS 4.0 storage and up to 24GB of LPDDR5x memory operating at up to 4200MHz. More than thirty on-device generative AI models, such as Baichuan-7B, Llama 2, and Gemini Nano, are supported.

Poco F6 5G: To start selling on 23 May

Poco revealed earlier this week that the Poco F6 5G would go on sale in India on 23 May at 4:30 pm Indian Standard Time. Flipkart will be the selling outlet for it. It is anticipated to launch under a new name, Redmi Turbo 3, which was first offered in China in April for CNY 1,999 (about Rs. 23,000).

The Poco F6 5G is anticipated to be a rebranded Redmi Turbo 3

If that's accurate, it will include a 20-megapixel front camera, a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 sensor for the rear camera, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera for the front camera. It will also have a 6.7-inch 1.5K (1,220x2,712 pixels) resolution OLED display. It can hold a 5,000mAh battery that supports 90W rapid charging.