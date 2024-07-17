itel ColorPro 5G: A Feature Rich Budget-Friendly Smartphone

itel has launched the itel ColorPro 5G, a budget smartphone equipped with advanced features and priced at INR 9,999. Designed to cater to the dynamic needs of Gen Z budget friendly consumers, this cutting-edge device is packed with the latest IVCO (itel Vivid Color) Technology and NRCA (5G++) technology, offering a seamless blend of style and performance.

Key Features and Specifications

The itel ColorPro 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 Octa Core processor with a primary clock speed of 2.4GHz. It boasts an impressive ANTUTU score of 429595, setting a new benchmark in the sub-10K segment. The smartphone features 6GB of RAM, which can be extended with an additional 6GB of virtual RAM, and a generous 128GB of internal storage.

The device sports a stunning 50MP AI dual camera and an 8MP front camera, ensuring that users can capture their moments with exceptional clarity. The 6.6” HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate further enhances the user experience, providing vibrant and fluid visuals.

Innovative Technologies

IVCO Technology: The Next-Gen IVCO (itel Vivid Color) Technology allows the back panel of the ColorPro 5G to change colors, adding a unique aesthetic appeal tailored specifically for Gen Z users.

NRCA (5G++) Technology: The NRCA technology ensures robust 5G connectivity, even in regions with weak signals. Unlike other systems that revert to 4G, NRCA maintains a strong 5G connection, enabling faster browsing and uninterrupted connectivity. With support for 10 5G bands, the itel ColorPro 5G offers superior performance and reliability.

Exclusive Festive Offers

To celebrate the launch, itel is offering a complimentary duffle trolley bag worth INR 3,000 with every purchase of the ColorPro 5G. Additionally, customers will benefit from a one-time free screen replacement worth INR 2,000, making the effective price of the smartphone even more competitive in the market.

Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of itel India, commented on the launch: "As itel remains a top choice for young users looking for 4G and 5G budget-friendly smartphones, the itel ColorPro 5G redefines technology supremacy in the sub-10K segment by offering 5G++ connectivity with a color-changing back panel. The Next-Gen IVCO (itel Vivid Color) Technology empowers users to express their individuality, ensuring they stay connected and stylish, no matter where they are."

Talapatra also highlighted the increasing availability of 5G in India, noting that the country's 5G coverage rose from 28.1% in Q1 to 52.0% in Q4 2023, a significant increase within a year. Recognizing this opportunity, itel is committed to delivering high-quality 5G smartphones at affordable prices across India.

itel ColorPro 5G Smartphone Specification