itel Launches Alpha Pro Smartwatch with iPulse App Integration

itel has expanded its smartwatch lineup with the introduction of the Alpha Pro. Designed with a 1.43-inch AMOLED display delivering 700 nits of brightness, the Alpha Pro is notable for its visibility in bright sunlight. The launch is also accompanied by itel’s proprietary iPulse app, enhancing its health tracking capabilities. The device is priced at INR 1649 and is positioned within the entry-level segment of the smartwatch market.

The Alpha Pro’s AMOLED display offers both color accuracy and high brightness, making it suitable for outdoor use. The inclusion of an always-on display is a standard feature in smartwatches but stands out for its presence in a budget device like the Alpha Pro. With over 150 watch faces and 100+ sports modes, the device caters to users looking for customization options and diverse fitness activities.

In terms of performance, the Alpha Pro supports single-chip Bluetooth calling, enabling users to make and receive calls through the smartwatch itself. This feature allows for the storage of up to 8 contacts, offering basic communication functionalities typically found in more expensive models.

Health Tracking Integration with iPulse

The iPulse app is the most significant addition to itel’s wearable ecosystem. With the app, the Alpha Pro provides 24-hour health monitoring, including tracking of heart rate, sleep patterns, calorie intake, and stress levels. Additionally, the iPulse app monitors cycle health, positioning the Alpha Pro as a health-conscious device within its price segment. By offering these features, itel targets users seeking a fitness management tool.

The reliance on iPulse for health metrics suggests itel’s strategy of integrating its own software into its hardware, which aligns with the industry trend of brands creating ecosystems to ensure tighter control over data and performance.

Design and Security Features

The Cat’s Eye Opal design distinguishes the Alpha Pro visually, providing an aesthetic element typically associated with more premium models. However, the design choices remain functional, with security features such as password protection and Find My Watch providing basic safeguards for users.

Despite its budget price point, itel has included some privacy-focused elements, reflecting growing consumer demand for security in wearable tech.