Lava AGNI 3 Launches with Dual AMOLED Display and MediaTek Dimensity 7300X

Lava is back with a bang, launching the AGNI 3, its latest flagship phone, aimed squarely at students and young professionals looking for top-tier features without breaking the bank. The starting price? Just ₹19,999. But there’s a lot more to this phone than just the price tag.

Dual AMOLED Displays: Why Have One When You Can Have Two?

The AGNI 3 stands out with its dual AMOLED screens—yes, two! The front features a 6.78-inch curved display with a buttery-smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Flip it over, and you’ll find a 1.74-inch screen on the back. It’s perfect for quick glances, controlling music, or snapping selfies without the awkward juggling act. It’s functional and fun, breaking away from the sea of look-alike smartphones.

MediaTek Dimensity 7300X: Power Meets Efficiency

Under the hood, the AGNI 3 runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chip, a solid powerhouse for gaming, streaming, and multitasking. It’s designed to keep up with your everyday needs without turning into a pocket heater, thanks to its 2900mm² Vapour Chamber cooling system. Play hard, and this phone stays cool.

Camera Setup for Every Shot

The AGNI 3's camera setup is nothing to sneeze at. You’ve got a 50MP Sony Quad-Bayer sensor with OIS for crystal-clear photos, an 8MP telephoto lens that offers 3X optical zoom (and up to 30X super zoom), and an 8MP ultrawide camera. Selfies? Covered with a 16MP front camera. Whether you’re capturing landscapes, zooming in on distant subjects, or snapping group shots, the AGNI 3 has your back.

Fast Charging and Big Battery

Running out of battery is the last thing you want during a Netflix binge or intense gaming session. The 5000mAh battery is paired with 66W fast charging, getting you to 50% in just 19 minutes. That’s faster than you can finish an episode of your favorite show.

No Nonsense Support: AGNI Shapat and AGNI Mitra

Lava’s AGNI Shapat promises three Android upgrades and four years of security updates, so your phone stays fresh. They’ve also launched the AGNI Mitra service, offering at-home replacements for hardware issues. Forget trekking to service centers—Lava’s got your back with door-to-door support.

Pricing That Won't Burn Your Wallet

The AGNI 3 is available in three variants, starting at ₹19,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model without a charger. You can also opt for the 8GB + 128GB version with a charger for ₹20,999 (after bank discounts) or the 8GB + 256GB variant for ₹22,999.