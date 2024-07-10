Lava Blaze X Launched with First 120 Hz Curved AMOLED Display in Segment

Lava International Ltd. has expanded its Blaze series with the introduction of the Blaze X, launching on 20th July. The new smartphone, priced starting at INR 13,999 (inclusive of bank offers), boasts the segment's first 120 Hz Curved AMOLED display.

The Blaze X features a 16.94 cm (6.67”) 120 Hz Curved AMOLED display, complemented by a punch hole design and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The device is available in Starlight Purple and Titanium Grey and flaunts a sleek matte finish design, engineered in India.

Equipped with a 64MP + 2MP rear camera using Sony sensors and a 16MP front camera, the Blaze X offers multiple shooting modes, including Dual View Video and Pro Video. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, it offers configurations of 4GB+4GB, 6GB+6GB, and 8GB+8GB RAM, all with 128GB UFS 2.2 storage. A 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging ensures prolonged usage.

Lava Blaze X Key Specifications

Display: 16.94 cm (6.67”) 120 Hz Curved AMOLED, 800 nits brightness

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6300

Camera: Rear 64MP + 2MP (Sony sensor), Front 16MP

Battery: 5000 mAh with 33W fast charging

OS: Android 14

RAM: 8GB+8GB (LPDDR4X), 6GB+6GB, 4GB+4GB (Virtual RAM)

Internal Memory: 128GB

Charging: 33W Charger, Type-C Cable

Sumit Singh, Product Head, Lava International Ltd., highlighted the Blaze X’s aim to address the market gap with a quality, powerful smartphone focusing on display, performance, and aesthetics. Singh expressed hopes that the new Blaze X would resonate well with consumers.

The smartphone promises a bloatware-free, ad-free experience with Android 14, and assured updates to Android 15, including two years of quarterly security updates. Additionally, Lava offers Free Service @Home across India.

The Blaze X will be available on the Lava e-store and Amazon, starting from 12 A.M on 20th July.