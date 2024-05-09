Logic Pro for iPad Update Brings Powerful Music Production Tools

The iPad and Mac versions of Logic Pro (Logic Pro for iPad 2 and Logic Pro for Mac 11) can now explore the fascinating field of artificial intelligence (AI) thanks to a significant update that Apple has revealed for the program. Logic Pro gets many new beat-making tools and tracks mixed with this version. However, the AI-powered features are what make a difference. New tools for mixing tracks and beats and capabilities powered by artificial intelligence (AI) are now available in the upcoming Logic Pro for iPad 2 and Logic Pro for Mac 11. Notably, the developer also released a Final Cut Pro app update.
For years, customers have relied on the Logic Pro app, the company's in-house digital audio workstation (DAW), to mix rhythms and produce tracks of high calibre. Apple has expanded the capabilities for music lovers to experiment with this latest version—three new features: ChromaGlow, Stem Splitters, and Session Players. AI powers the first one of them.
For many years, users have seen and utilised the Drummer feature. It is a virtual session player that can provide drum beats for a song in various genres and methods. A keyboard and a bass player are the two additional virtual session participants that Apple is now adding to the functionality. Each of the three is classified as a session player. The tech giant disclosed that AI and sampling technology were also used to develop the other two musicians in the same manner as the drummer. Eight different bass players are available, and you may further customise each by adjusting factors like pickup hits, mutes, slides, and dead notes.
The Keyboard Player is the other virtual session player, available in four different forms. Block chords, chord voicing, extended alternate harmony, and other features can be controlled with the included Chord Track and Studio Piano plugins.
Users can divide and extract any audio recording into drums, bass, voices, and other instruments. Once separated, they can then be combined once new components have been added or individual effects have been performed.
Lastly, ChromaGlow has been introduced by the company. Based on its description, the function sounds like a saturation controller that can add five various reverb patterns with variable voice saturation levels. Apple says this innovation will give any audio "ultra realistic warmth, presence, and punch."