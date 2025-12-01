LTTS develops AI-driven digital twin for respiratory care

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) has announced a next-generation digital twin platform built to support respiratory diagnostics and lung navigation. The company says the system combines its engineering and medical imaging experience with NVIDIA’s AI infrastructure to deliver scalable tools for clinical workflows. The technology is scheduled for its first public showcase at the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) 2025.

LTTS positions the platform as an advancement in how clinicians observe and plan around the airway network, blood vessels, lung lobes, and lesions. By integrating with CT imaging and using deep learning models, the system forms a 3D digital counterpart of a patient’s lung structure.

How the digital twin operates

The platform uses NVIDIA MONAI for medical image segmentation and NVIDIA TensorRT for AI inference. LTTS says this helps convert imaging snapshots into dynamic models that update along with patient data. Through interactive visualization, the system supports path planning and navigation for bronchoscopy, a procedure that often requires careful movement through narrow and branching airways.

According to the company, these capabilities can support preparation for conditions such as lung cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and infectious diseases by giving clinicians an additional planning layer before procedures.

Engineering and clinical focus

LTTS highlights that the platform is built on its work in AI diagnostics, connected health systems, and visualization technology. The company states that its navigation systems and medical imaging experience allow the digital model to reflect real-world anatomy in a manner that aims to be useful for surgical planning.

Alind Saxena, Executive Director and President of Mobility and Tech at LTTS, said AI is shifting possibilities in diagnostics and medical technology. He added that the collaboration with NVIDIA brings together LTTS’ analytics capabilities with NVIDIA’s modeling and visualization strengths. Saxena said this pairing allows the team to engineer a platform with improved accuracy in planning tasks.

David Niewolny, Director of Business Development for Healthcare and Medical at NVIDIA, said the partnership shows how accelerated computing can drive development in AI-enabled medical technology. He noted that LTTS is creating tools that bring real-time AI and biological digital twins into clinical environments, offering clinicians interactive visualization and guidance support.

Positioning for global healthcare providers

LTTS says the overall aim is to enhance diagnostic precision and improve access to advanced imaging tools for healthcare providers worldwide. With low-latency performance and scalable deployment options, the company expects the platform to assist clinicians handling high-risk cases and navigating complex procedures.