Marshall x Billie Joe Armstrong: Monitor III A.N.C

Icons of sound, Marshall has unveiled its new headphones under the sub-brand, Monitor III A.N.C. with legendary frontman Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day. Focusing on 'Harmony in the Chaos', these wireless headphones deliver upgraded noise-canceling technology, sound enhancements, and much longer battery life according to the expectations of a modern listener.

Monitor III A.N.C.: The New Generation of Sound and Technology

This Monitor III A.N.C. headphone comes with powerful audio performance and Marshall's signature sound, empowered by Soundstage spatial audio, thus providing a live concert-like experience and letting the listener be immersed in a virtual sound environment.

With up to 70 hours of playtime using active noise cancellation (ANC) and 100 hours without it, these headphones ensure uninterrupted use during extended listening sessions. The Adaptive Loudness feature further optimizes audio by adjusting sound levels based on surrounding noise, delivering consistent performance in any environment.

Some other features included the M-button that could be personalized to switch between EQ settings, Spotify, voice assistant, and improved microphones that reduce wind noise when taking in incoming calls.

Stylish design with durability

Marshall designed the Monitor III A.N.C. headphones with aesthetics and function as consideration. Superlight and foldable, they come in a premium hard case complete with red velvet lining. These headphones boast upgraded cushions and a self-healing leather headband for added comfort and durability.

According to the design director Kenny Wong of Marshall, "The design I used features less weight and more tactile aspects that have overall improved the design, thus making it more comfortable and durable.".

Another icon of the campaign was also Billie Joe Armstrong.

The frontman for the Monitor III A.N.C. campaign is Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong, who has been using Marshall equipment long before the launch. In that regard, his involvement only adds authenticity to the whole affair. The campaign video teems with references to Armstrong's career, combining his love for rock with the heritage of Marshall.

Armstrong is touring currently, and all his concerts are sold out, inspiring a lot of music lovers while trying to promote new headphones, of which the brand shares his love for high-quality sound and performance.

Monitor III A.N.C. Headphones Review

• Battery Life: 70 hours with ANC, 100 without.

• Noise cancellation: Advanced ANC with Transparency Mode for more awareness of the environment.

The soundstage spatial audio closely recreates the live music experience due to its immersive nature.

• Adaptive loudness: Automatically adapts the volume based on the surrounding noise.

• Customization: Add an M-button to unlock access to EQ, Spotify, and other voice assistants.

• Bluetooth LE Audio-Ready: It has Auracast to further improve wireless audio sharing.

Price starts at Rs 29,999 and will be available through Marshall.com and select retailers starting on September 24.





