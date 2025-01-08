McAfee Deepfake Detector Launches in India to Fight Misinformation

India is seeing a deepfake video surge, with an average Indian encountering nearly 5 fake videos a day. These AI-generated videos are being used in scams, spreading false narratives, and eroding trust in online media. According to McAfee research, 66% of Indians have been directly or indirectly impacted by deepfake scams in the last year, and many are getting hit repeatedly.

“Not all AI content is bad, but being able to tell real from fake gives users more power to make better decisions,” said Pratim Mukherjee, Senior Director of Engineering at McAfee.

How Deepfake Detector works?

McAfee’s Deepfake Detector uses AI to analyze videos and alert users when fake audio is detected. It happens on the device itself, with no cloud uploads required and faster results.

Features:

Real-time alerts: Detects fake audio in seconds.

On-device processing: Keeps your data private and fast.

Silent operation: Works in the background without affecting PC performance.

This is available on select Copilot+ PCs, which use neural processing units (NPUs) to make it efficient and private.

Privacy First

Unlike cloud-based solutions, McAfee’s tool processes data locally so your information is secure. The company assures that no audio or video data is collected or stored, and you have full control over the tool.

Pricing and Availability

Indian users can buy the Deepfake Detector as a standalone product for ₹499 or as part of McAfee+ for ₹2,398. Currently it’s available for English language detection on select devices and will be expanded soon.

McAfee Smart AI Hub

To go along with the Deepfake Detector, McAfee has launched the Smart AI Hub, an online resource at McAfee.ai. The hub educates users about deepfakes and AI-driven scams and offers tools, tips, and insights. Users can also submit suspicious videos for analysis and contribute to a growing database that helps in public awareness and McAfee’s detection technology.

Be Cyber Resilient

AI-generated content is a big challenge, but tools like McAfee’s Deepfake Detector are practical solutions to counter these threats. By bringing this technology to India, McAfee is giving users more power to navigate the digital world with more confidence and security.