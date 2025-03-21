Motorola Edge 60 Fusion hints may soon be available in India. Motorola has not yet revealed the exact release date of the phone, but a recent leak suggests a launch date and features. All the features that consumers may expect from a modern smartphone can be found in it. It has a powerful performance, a high refresh rate display, a unique camera, and solid construction. Motorola recently hinted that a new smartphone from the Edge Fusion line would be available in India. Earlier, a Motorola Edge 60 Fusion promotional video was posted on Flipkart. To know more details about the upcoming Motorola Edge 60 Fusion, read further.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion: Most Exciting Features

One of the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion’s best features is its 50MP periscope sensor with 100x zoom. This cutting edge camera technology allows customers to take breathtaking distant photos. It is expected to have the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset. The back will probably have two 50 megapixel cameras and a 5,500mAh battery. The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion from the previous year will be replaced by the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion. It has been confirmed that Flipkart is for sale.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion: Launch Date

Tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) on X proposed the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion features and India launch date. The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion is all set to launch in India on April 2, 2025, after a few leaks have revealed its interesting features and specifications. This smartphone aims to provide a better user experience with its cutting edge technology and fashionable appearance.

Why Is The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Unique?

High Refresh Rate Display:

It has a 6.7 inch AMOLED screen with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate which gives a perfect gaming and multimedia consumption experience.

Performance:

The Edge 60 Fusion is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset that ensures that it can handle multitasking and demanding applications without any lag.

Impressive Camera Setup:

High resolution primary sensor along with the dual camera system ensures good quality photography in all kind of conditions. A periscope lens adds greatly to the zoom capability.

Long-lasting Battery Life:

A huge 5,500mAh battery will provide for long usage without the need for recharging so often, and fast charging technology for speedy power ups.

Durability Features:

The IP69 rating means the device is dust and water splashed resistant, which makes it good for outdoor use or an active lifestyle.

Details about the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion (Anticipated)

It is expected that the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion will include a 6.7-inch quad-curved AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

It is rumored to have a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset.

It might have a dual back camera module with a 13-megapixel secondary sensor and a 50-megapixel Sony LYT700 primary camera for optics.

The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion is expected to have a 32-megapixel front camera for video calls and selfies, just as the Edge 50 Fusion from the previous year.

It might provide an IP69-rated construction for resistance to water and dust, as well as military-grade durability of MIL-STD-810.

It is anticipated that the phone would have a 5,500mAh battery.

Key Features and Specifications: Motorola Edge 60 Fusion

Specification Details Display 6.7-inch quad-curved AMOLED display, FHD+ resolution (1080 x 2400 pixels), 120Hz refresh rate Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset RAM & Storage 8GB RAM + 256GB internal storage (no expandable memory) Rear Cameras Dual camera setup: 50MP Sony LYT700 primary sensor with OIS + 13MP secondary sensor Front Camera 32MP front camera housed in a punch-hole cutout Battery 5,500mAh battery with fast charging capabilities Durability Rating IP69 rating for water and dust resistance Operating System Android v15 with the latest features and security updates Audio Features "Sound by JBL" for enhanced audio experience Expected Price Priced below $500 (~₹43,400) in global markets

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion: Expected Price

As per previous reports, the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion with 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage will be priced at EUR 350 (around Rs. 33,100) in European countries. Previously leaked renders showed that the phone would come in light blue, salmon (light pink) and lavender (light purple) hues. When it was first launched in India in May 2024, the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion was first available for Rs. 22,999 for the 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage edition.

Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.