Multiple Security Vulnerabilities Patched in Latest Android Update

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has published an advisory on multiple security holes in devices running recent versions of Android. As part of this month's Android Security Bulletin, the cybersecurity agency cautioned consumers about vulnerabilities that Google and smartphone component vendors such as Qualcomm and MediaTek had just patched. Samsung has also released patches for nine Samsung Vulnerabilities and Exposures (SVE) that were privately disclosed and have moderate severity ratings as part of the most recent security update.
CERT-In released an advisory on Tuesday highlighting many vulnerabilities discovered across various sections of the Android operating system, including the "Framework, System, AMLogic, Arm components, MediaTek components, Qualcomm components, and Qualcomm closed-source components." The advisory has a "High" severity level and specifies that the issues affect Android 12 (and 12L), Android 13, and Android 14.
According to the cybersecurity agency, Google has fixed vulnerabilities in its Android operating system that might allow an attacker to get unauthorised access to sensitive data on an afflicted device. An attacker might exploit the vulnerabilities to gain privileged access to the device, run malicious code, or perform a denial of service (DoS) attack.
Meanwhile, Google has released detailed information about specific components that have been patched with the latest Android Security Bulletin, such as fixes for bootloader vulnerabilities on devices with AMLogic components, flaws in Mali (Arm) components, and security issues affecting Wi-Fi and kernels on Qualcomm devices.
Samsung has said that the newest Security Maintenance Release (SMR) Mar-2024 Release 1 update will defend its devices from nine SVEs that affect Wi-Fi, AppLock, other operating system components, and the bootloader. The company also claims to have given remedies for other SVE items that are currently undisclosed.
According to CERT-In, users should keep their cell phones up to date with the most recent monthly security updates to ensure that these vulnerabilities have been patched. According to Google's most recent Android Security Bulletin, customers with smartphones updated to the 2024-03-05 security patch level should be safe from these vulnerabilities.