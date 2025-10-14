New upcoming Apple launches: M5 iPad Pro, MacBook Pro, and updated Vision Pro

Sometimes Apple doesn't need a stage, a countdown, or even a "one more thing" to turn the tech world on its head. The company has mastered the art of disruption through silence, dropping surprises straight onto its website. It's a strategy that keeps rivals guessing, fans refreshing, and the conversation entirely on Apple's terms. This week something is brewing once again, and history tells us that when Apple moves like this, it usually means big changes are on the horizon. Bloomberg Mark Gurman reports that Apple will release three new products this week, though it will be announced online through press releases and social media rather than at a press conference. Here is what you can expect from New upcoming Apple launches.
iPad Pro (2025) with M5 Chip
Modification of the present M4.
Based on the Apple new M5 SoC, which is projected to be 12 percent faster at multi-core CPU and up to 36 percent faster at the GPU performance than the M4.
This may have a portrait-facing forward camera added to the existing landscape camera but this was not visible in the recent leaked units in Russia.
14-inch MacBook Pro (M5)
Equivalent physical design to the existing one.
The first upgrade will include switching to the M5 processor that is more efficient and effective.
Mystery third product
Gurman has not verified anything, but analysts estimate that it could be either a renewed MacBook Air, AirTag 2, or a slight modification to current accessories.
Previous anticipations of Vision Pro updates and HomePod Mini refresh do not seem possible this week.
New upcoming Apple launches: Launch time
Earlier rumours suggested that Apple had a bigger line-up of five products in a substantive event in late October (October 28-30). The surprise comes due to this week that implies there are toned-down hardware updates with faster rollouts, and press releases.
Both the iPad Pro and MacBook Pro can be expected to give buyers a boost in performance, particularly in professional workflows, although without significant design changes. The online release process will ensure that Apple has its information immediately available in all parts of the world without the long hype cycle that comes with a real time event.
